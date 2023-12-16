Wrestlemania 40: Top Star To Miss Biggest WWE PLE In 2024 Due To Injury

Wrestlemania 40 is shaping up to be perhaps the biggest of all time from the City of Brotherly Love, next year. A galore of bonafide WWE Superstars will be gathered to deliver a one-of-a-kind experience under the new TKO banner that the company is functioning. The list of attendees of the show won’t include the benchmark name of the WWE Women’s Division, however.

Over on this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown, it was informed by commentator Michael Cole that Charlotte Flair will be out of action for a prolonged period after suffering a knee injury during a match on last week’s blue brand episode against Asuka. It was specifically noted that the top star will be out of action for up to nine months.

Charlotte Flair’s injury turned out to be a fatal one

That being said, it’s safe to assume that the second-generation superstar will not only be missing Wrestlemania 40 in April but she will also be missing Summerslam in August if the injury doesn’t heal up properly. Flair was also supposed to be a part of Royal Rumble 2024 which isn’t the case, anymore.

While the exact nature of the injury of Charlotte Flair was not indicated in reports heading into Smackdown, PWInsider reported there was talk during this week’s Raw tapings among talents that Flair could have possibly suffered a torn ACL. However, the recovery timeline that WWE announced would fit the injury while missing Wrestlemania 40 is also confirmed.

Wrestlemania 40: Charlotte Flair was originally planned for a mega match

WrestleMania 40 takes place at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Saturday, April 6, and Sunday, April 7, and the company already sold more than 90,000 tickets when it went on sale, a few weeks ago. A ton of plans have already been reported for the show including the main event that would possibly see Roman Reigns featuring in a rematch against Cody Rhodes from last year.

As for Charlotte Flair, she was supposed to compete against Jade Cargill at Wrestlemania 40 if the reports were any indications. But now that match must have been scrapped amid the injury scare that took place on last week’s Smackdown where Flair came up short against Asuka in a singles contest. There was a spot where Flair fell off the top rope and tweaked her knees to pick up the injury.