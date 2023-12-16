sportzwiki logo
  • Home /
  • Wwe /
  • WWE Backlash 2024: Major Star Powers Possibly Missing International PLE

All

WWE

WWE Backlash 2024: Major Star Powers Possibly Missing International PLE

author tag icon
Arindam Pal
calander icon

Dec 16, 2023 at 2:06 PM

WWE Backlash 2024: Major Star Powers Possibly Missing International PLE

WWE Backlash 2024 is going to be the next big international premium live event on the company’s part which will emanate from France. Since the announcement, the event has sparked a lot of excitement, and specifically, Triple H is thrilled about how things will go down when the show becomes a reality.

As per the prior confirmations, WWE Backlash 2024 will take place, live from the LDLC Arena in Lyon-Decines, France, on Saturday, May 4, 2024. The action kicks off with the pre-show at 7 PM ET with the main show beginning at 8 PM ET. Given it’s an international show, it’s safe to assume that a lot of electrifying matches will be reserved on the card.

The official poster for WWE Backlash 2024 has revealed that it has World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley, THE MAN Becky Lynch, Cody Rhodes, and some more of your favorite WWE Superstars.

WWE Smackdown: Charlotte Flair To Be Out Of Action For 9 Months

Someone is notably absent from the WWE Backlash 2024 poster and that somebody is The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. Roman’s absence from the poster has set the rumor mill running about his potential absence from the event. However, given his ongoing schedule, it’s safe to assume that he won’t be working all the PLE shows in 2024 despite being the top champion in the WWE.

Another top name is missing from WWE Backlash 2024 and that’s CM Punk. However, given that he’s just returned and the card is subject to change, he would be added back to the show. LA Knight is also not on the poster, but WWE still doesn’t advertise him for the marquee PLEs in a bigger manner.

WWE NXT: CM Punk In Line To Pick Up A Leadership Role For Young Talents

Ticket details for Smackdown and WWE Backlash 2024

These absences won’t heavily stop WWE Backlash 2024, however. Apart from the scheduled PLE, the WWE SmackDown go-home edition for the PLE will also emanate from the LDLC Arena on Friday, May 3, 2024, marking the first time the blue brand’s weekly show will broadcast from France.

Combo tickets for both SmackDown and WWE Backlash 2024 will be up for grabs starting Friday, January 12, 2024. Presales for these special combo tickets will kick off on Wednesday, January 10, at 10 AM CET. Also, the general public on-sale for SmackDown and Backlash France 2-Day combo tickets will commence on Friday, January 12, at 10 AM CET at TicketMaster.

 

Tagged:

Backlash

Roman Reigns

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

wwe backlash

WWE Premium Live Event

WWE RAW

WWE Smackdown

Related Article
WWE Backlash 2024: Major Star Powers Possibly Missing International PLE
WWE Backlash 2024: Major Star Powers Possibly Missing International PLE

Dec 16, 2023, 2:06 PM

WWE Smackdown: AJ Styles Returns On December 15 Episode To Turn Heel
WWE Smackdown: AJ Styles Returns On December 15 Episode To Turn Heel

Dec 16, 2023, 11:49 AM

Roman Reigns Scheduled To Miss Yet Another International 2024 WWE PLE
Roman Reigns Scheduled To Miss Yet Another International 2024 WWE PLE

Dec 14, 2023, 6:04 PM

Roman Reigns Planned To Face A Fresh Opponent At WWE Royal Rumble 2024?
Roman Reigns Planned To Face A Fresh Opponent At WWE Royal Rumble 2024?

Dec 12, 2023, 6:49 PM

Spoiler On Roman Reigns And His Undisputed WWE Universal Title Reign In 2024
Spoiler On Roman Reigns And His Undisputed WWE Universal Title Reign In 2024

Dec 12, 2023, 6:44 PM

Wrestlemania 40: WWE Always Has An “Obvious Direction” For Main Event Match
Wrestlemania 40: WWE Always Has An “Obvious Direction” For Main Event Match

Dec 11, 2023, 6:56 PM

