WWE Backlash 2024: Major Star Powers Possibly Missing International PLE

WWE Backlash 2024 is going to be the next big international premium live event on the company’s part which will emanate from France. Since the announcement, the event has sparked a lot of excitement, and specifically, Triple H is thrilled about how things will go down when the show becomes a reality.

As per the prior confirmations, WWE Backlash 2024 will take place, live from the LDLC Arena in Lyon-Decines, France, on Saturday, May 4, 2024. The action kicks off with the pre-show at 7 PM ET with the main show beginning at 8 PM ET. Given it’s an international show, it’s safe to assume that a lot of electrifying matches will be reserved on the card.

The official poster for WWE Backlash 2024 has revealed that it has World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley, THE MAN Becky Lynch, Cody Rhodes, and some more of your favorite WWE Superstars.

Someone is notably absent from the WWE Backlash 2024 poster and that somebody is The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. Roman’s absence from the poster has set the rumor mill running about his potential absence from the event. However, given his ongoing schedule, it’s safe to assume that he won’t be working all the PLE shows in 2024 despite being the top champion in the WWE.

Another top name is missing from WWE Backlash 2024 and that’s CM Punk. However, given that he’s just returned and the card is subject to change, he would be added back to the show. LA Knight is also not on the poster, but WWE still doesn’t advertise him for the marquee PLEs in a bigger manner.

Ticket details for Smackdown and WWE Backlash 2024

These absences won’t heavily stop WWE Backlash 2024, however. Apart from the scheduled PLE, the WWE SmackDown go-home edition for the PLE will also emanate from the LDLC Arena on Friday, May 3, 2024, marking the first time the blue brand’s weekly show will broadcast from France.

Combo tickets for both SmackDown and WWE Backlash 2024 will be up for grabs starting Friday, January 12, 2024. Presales for these special combo tickets will kick off on Wednesday, January 10, at 10 AM CET. Also, the general public on-sale for SmackDown and Backlash France 2-Day combo tickets will commence on Friday, January 12, at 10 AM CET at TicketMaster.