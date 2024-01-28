Wrestlemania 40: WWE Possibly Planning For A Triple Threat Title Match Headliner?

The Rock stirred the pot for the WWE Universe by appearing on the Day 1 episode of Raw which signaled for his participation at Wrestlemania 40. For years now, his dream bout against Roman Reigns has been in the pipeline and people are hopeful about seeing it later this year. In a plotted twist, this match could eventually be turned into a triple threat, down the road.

Speculations arose about The Rock returning to action at Elimination Chamber in Australia, especially after his unexpected appearance on the Day 1 episode of Raw. It turned out that Roman vs. Rock was preponed to the February PLE but updated reports claim that it isn’t going to happen in Australia. Wrestlemania 40 could be a place to see the match happening but with a twist.

Elimination Chamber 2024: Negative Update On The Rock vs. Roman Reigns At WWE PLE

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter clarified that The Rock vs. Roman Reigns is not scheduled for the Elimination Chamber match in Australia as neither of these two names are booked to appear at the PLE. However, the idea is still there that WWE may end up doing something with The Rock at WrestleMania 40 and this involves a triple threat featuring Roman and Cody Rhodes,

“Regarding the Reigns vs. Rock match, while I presume it’s WrestleMania (and could possibly be a three-way with Rhodes but I don’t think that will come out until many weeks from now), what we did have confirmed is the Australia rumors aren’t accurate. Reigns is not even scheduled for the show. He’s never been advertised and there are no plans for him for that date right now.”

Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns happening at Wrestlemania 40

Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns II has long been in the pipeline to headline Wrestlemania 40 in Philadelphia and despite The Rock’s dramatic return, that plan hasn’t been changed. If The Rock does insert himself into the equation then the triple threat bout might just be happening but there’s no spoiler available regarding this.

Roman Reigns successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Title against Randy Orton, AJ Styles, and LA Knight in a fatal-4-way match at the Royal Rumble on January 27th at the Tropicana Field in Orlando, Florida. His next title defense should happen at Wrestlemania with either The Rock or Cody Rhodes or both these two being his opponents.