WWE Royal Rumble 2024: Roman Reigns And Logan Paul Successfully Defend Titles

The second match of Royal Rumble 2024 was contested for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship where Roman Reigns defended his title against Randy Orton, AJ Styles, and LA Knight. Last night marked the 1,245th of Reigns’ title run and Pat McAfee acknowledged him by standing up and pointing his finger up in the air.

The match began at Royal Rumble 2024 with all three challengers ganging up on the champion. LA and AJ then targeted each other, while Randy went after Roman. The back-and-forth bout continued where Randy once got the upper hand by RKO-ing AJ, LA, and Roman. Randy went for the cover, but Solo Sikoa pulled out the referee to stop the count. Solo further hit Randy and LA with the Samoan Spikes.

Wrestlemania 40: Seth Rollins Possibly Facing New Opponent At WWE PLE?

Moving on, AJ Styles got the upper hand by delivering the Phenomenal Forearm on Orton but the latter kicked out. AJ then attacked Roman with a Steel Chair out of frustration while AJ also hit LA with a Spear. Roman then speared Orton but the latter rolled out of the ring. Roman then finally hit LA Superman Punch before pinning AJ with a Spear at Royal Rumble 2024.

With this win, Roman Reigns overcame the Fatal-4-Way odd put against him and retained his championship. He has now also ensured that his dominant run over the last three-plus years will continue. Given that he’s not scheduled to appear at Elimination Chamber 2024, he is likely taking this title at WWE WrestleMania 40 this April to defend it in the main event bout.

Brock Lesnar No Longer Part Of WWE’s Royal Rumble 2024 Plans?

The winner of the Men’s Royal Rumble 2024 match could decide to challenge Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, or they could go after the WWE World Heavyweight Championship currently held by the injured Seth Rollins. In the second week of January, Rollins tore his MCL and meniscus, but he is expected to be back in action by the time WrestleMania 40 to defend his title.

Logan Paul retains US Title at Royal Rumble 2024

The United States Championship was also on the line between Logan Paul and Kevin Owens at Royal Rumble 2024 which marked Logan’s first title defense since his title win at Crown Jewel against Rey Mysterio.

During this match, a friend of Logan caused distraction at ringside while Austin Theory and Grayson Waller also ran out to the ring to pass brass knuckles to Logan. KO pulled it and punched Logan with it. Kevin went for the cover, but the referee saw the knuckles and disqualified Owens. As a result, Logan retained his title at Royal Rumble 2024 via disqualification.