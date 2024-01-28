Elimination Chamber 2024: Negative Update On The Rock vs. Roman Reigns At WWE PLE

WWE is having a loaded schedule for the entire year and their international spree will begin with Elimination Chamber 2024. With the top attraction under their banner, Roman Reigns enjoying a part-time schedule, he isn’t expected to make a trip to Australia, and that essentially rules out the possibility of seeing the dream match against Roman Reigns at the PLE.

Back on the WWE Day 1 episode of Monday Night Raw, The Rock shocked the pro-wrestling fans on January 1st by returning to WWE television. After shutting down Jinder Mahal with the most electrifying People’s Elbow move, he threw a direct reference to Roman Reigns’ “Head of the Table” moniker after which rumors were rampant about these two possibilities colliding at Elimination Chamber 2024.

In an update to the reports of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, The Rock vs. Roman Reigns was further ruled out. It was informed that the match was never scheduled to happen at the Elimination Chamber 2024 in Australia.

“What we did have confirmed is the Australia rumors aren’t accurate. Reigns is not even scheduled for the show. He’s never been advertised and there are no plans for him for that date right now.”

The Rock’s appearance at Elimination Chamber 2024 is uncertain

It was further reported that The Rock might do something at Wrestlemania after taking a shot at Roman Reigns on Raw. But those plans won’t necessarily be revealed before Elimination Chamber 2024.

Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns II has long been planned to headline Wrestlemania 40 in Philadelphia and The Rock’s sudden WWE return hasn’t made any changes to that plan. Time will tell how WWE will proceed to book that match.

The West previously reported that there have been talks of The Rock appearing at the Elimination Chamber 2024 since this would be the newly formed TKO group’s first large-scale international event. They’re looking forward to having a grand show with a megastar like the former seven-time WWE Champion on board. But there’s no update on him positively making an appearance at the PLE.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 premium live event is set to take place at Optus Stadium in Burswood, Perth, Western Australia, on February 24, 2024. CM Punk has recently been announced to appear on the show.