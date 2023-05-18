This week in the world of professional wrestling sees some wildest rumors and news including the status of CM Punk’s possible return date in AEW along with Ace Steel, more news on the upcoming brand split of AEW, news of the next NXT PLE, the status of AEW Fight Forever, and more.

The dilemma of CM Punk’s return to AEW continues as “The Best in the World” is still rumoured to make his return to the promotion. Even after a lot of drama and backstage heat for the former WWE star, AEW is still interested to bring the 44 year old back as per reports from Fightful Select.

Wrestling Gossip Galore – CM Punk & Ace Steel To Return, AEW Brand Split, AEW Fight Forever Update, And More

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select wrote, “active content plans with Punk as of this week” regarding the possible return of CM Punk to AEW. He also reported the return of Ace Steel but he would not be allowed to make TV appearances, “outside of him not being in agreement with it.” Sapp wrote.

There are also reports of a possible Brand Split to be organized by AEW as their roster is getting more and more thick. AEW currently has the biggest roster in the world of pro wrestling, it is even bigger than WWE’s roster. To give regular TV time to all of their talents, they need to do the brand split.

CM Punk Might Return To AEW Soon According To Reports

The first brand split in the world of pro wrestling was organized by WWE back in 2002 when they started to treat Smackdown and RAW as two different brands with different sets of wrestlers. It was a huge success and they are still continuing the process which gives their wrestlers more TV time. It looks like AEW is going into the same direction as well.

There are also reports about the upcoming AEW video game AEW Fight Forever. According to Insider Gaming, they could not confirm “an end-of-June release date” for the upcoming video game. The game was announced on the year of the beginning of AEW.

But it is taking more time than the fans expected. There are a lot of excitements regarding this upcoming video game. They have already announced that they follow the model of the famous N64 video game WWF No Mercy which is widely considered as the wrestling game ever made. We hope Fight Forever would be able to match the greatness of No Mercy.

PWInsider reported that WWE has plans of a PLE for NXT Saturday, Aug. 12. However, there is no confirmation on it, neither any name for the PLE is suggested.

