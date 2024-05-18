For over 15 years in the WWE, Natalya Neidhart remained a stalwart in the WWE’s women’s division by holding a consistent position. Since her debut in 2008, she spent time in different eras of female talents, and irrespective of her success, she maintained a steady position. Most importantly, she also shared an incredible relationship with her fans as well as the locker room members to be adorned by all of them.

Those who know Natalya Neidhart and further follow her personal journey through Total Divas, know that she is someone WWE knows they can depend on to fulfill any role. As a wrestler, she can put up a heel, babyface, or mentor persona in NXT on short notice while she often plays the role of training emerging talents.

Tessa Blanchard Internally Discussed To Return To WWE Rival Brand?

Hence, it does come as a shocker that Natalya Neidhart may not remain a WWE Superstar, next month. With many contracts expiring this year, the Canadian talent seems to be one of them and WWE hasn’t approached her. While speaking on Fightful’s The Hump, Sean Ross Sapp talked about the veteran’s contractual status with WWE, and noted that she is set to become a free agent in a couple of weeks,

“Nattie is still set to be a free agent in a couple of weeks.”

McKenzie Mitchell Wants To Make WWE Comeback “To Be Part Of This Family”

Natalya Neidhart only has to offer good stuff about the WWE

Previous reports have already affirmed that Natalya Neidhart is in talks with the WWE but she hasn’t reached an agreement yet. If she decides not to renew her contract, the company might suffer a significant loss, particularly from the NXT side, where she has been a mentor for a lot of emerging talents. But WWE is taking time to sign talents in the new deal and hence we remain hopeful about the situation.

Natalya Neidhart recently spoke with Justin Dhillon of the TWC Show, where she addressed the May 2024 NXT talent releases and she sounded optimistic about WWE head honcho Triple H giving people second chances and hence there are chances for these talents to get back onboard with the WWE,

“I’m just trying to think off the top of my head and yes, he’s been known to give people second chances and I think that’s so — people need to know that if they keep — if they want this badly enough, the brick walls are there for a reason and they’re there — this is quote from a book that I love but, ‘The brick walls are there for a reason.”