This week’s episode of WWE Smackdown hosted the quarterfinals of the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments to set up the semifinals from both sides for next week which will feature a special international edition of the show.

In the main event of this week’s WWE Smackdown, Randy Orton defeated Carmelo Hayes to advance to next week’s King of the Ring semifinal bout. Now, he will face Tama Tonga in the semifinal match now that Tonga has defeated LA Knight in the other quarterfinal to advance.

Following this match, The Bloodline came out as they wanted to meet Randy Orton in the ring. Being The Viper that he is, he sent a stern warning to Tonga by saying “Next week in Saudi Arabia, I will introduce my foot directly to you’re a**.”

WWE King And Queen Of The Ring 2024: Update On Champion Vs. Champion Match

Since his return in the fall of 2023 at last year’s Survivor Series, Randy Orton has been involved in a feud with The Bloodline. At Backlash, he had Kevin Owens as a backup against the heel team but they came up short. A few weeks ago on WWE Smackdown, Owens was taken out by Solo and Tonga in a vicious attack.

In an interesting statistic from King of the Ring, if Randy Orton does manage to win this tournament, then he will make history by becoming the oldest King of the Ring winner at the age of 44. The current record for the oldest King of the Ring winner was set 38 years ago by Harley Race, who won the tournament at the age of 43.

From the Queen of the Ring side, Bianca Belair defeated Tiffany Stratton on this week’s WWE SmackDown to advance to the semifinals where she will now take on Nia Jax after the latter defeated Belair’s tag partner Jade Cargill by disqualification. The DQ end came after Jax was hit with a chair by Jade at ringside.

The Rock Expected To Wrestle Another Match In WWE In 2024

WWE Smackdown May 24 episode match card

Next week’s May 24 episode of WWE Smackdown takes place in Saudi Arabia for the very first time and will have more segments on the card as given below,

– King of the Ring semifinals: Randy Orton vs. Tama Tonga

– Queen of the Ring semifinals: Bianca Belair vs. Nia Jax

– AJ Styles meets with Nick Aldis

– Bayley vs. Chelsea Green