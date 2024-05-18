For the last few weeks, the teasing has been there about Bray Wyatt’s faction being renewed and it might eventually happen at the WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024 premium live event. Replacing Wyatt, a new set of names will be introduced to the team and they are expected to be revealed, next week in the international premium live event.

The mysterious storyline involving QR codes glitching up on WWE television took an interesting turn on this week’s episode of Smackdown, hinting at the possible return date of Uncle Howdy (played by Bray Wyatt’s brother Bo Dallas) which could be slated for WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024.

The Rock Expected To Wrestle Another Match In WWE In 2024

During Smackdown, a new QR code appeared during the tag team match between #DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) and Legado Del Fantasma (Angel and Berto). After scanning this code, we got to reach a video filled with voiceovers and further glitches.

As per the info released via WWFOldSchool, a hidden URL was also there which took us to the webpage opened by the QR code with a number suggesting ‘22423’. This number is a postal code in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia where WWE will hold WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024 PLE, next week alongside a special international episode of Smackdown.

WWE Legend Trish Stratus Announces Giveaway For Fans With Stunning Island Photo

It was further noted that this number corresponds to the date when WWE released a video on YouTube about Bray Wyatt titled ‘Can you keep it a secret?’ featuring similar voice narration to last night’s video. That being said, it’s safe to assume that Uncle Howdy’s long-awaited return will take place at King and Queen of the Ring 2024, next Saturday in Saudi Arabia.

WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024 PLE Match Card

WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024 premium live event is scheduled from the Jeddah Superdome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, May 25. The current match card for the PLE after this week’s SmackDown goes as follows,

– Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes vs. United States Champion Logan Paul

– Women’s World Championship Match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Liv Morgan

– Triple threat match for WWE Intercontinental Title: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Bronson Reed and Chad Gable

– King of the Ring tournament finals

– Queen of the Ring tournament finals