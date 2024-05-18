A week ago, a huge matchup between two champions was announced for the WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024 premium live event. It set up the next title defense for the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and his challenger will be the reigning United States Champion Logan Paul.

Confusion was always there around this match since the beginning of the announcement as to whether both the WWE and US Titles would be on the line or not at King and Queen of the Ring 2024. As hinted on social media, Rhodes wanted this to be a champion vs. champion match for two belts but as confirmed on Smackdown, only the WWE title would be on the line.

WWE King And Queen Of The Ring 2024: Major Return Teased For PLE On Smackdown

On WWE Smackdown, Cody Rhodes vs. Logan Paul’s contract signing segment was stored where it was revealed that both the Undisputed WWE Championship and the United States Championship will be on the line. However, Logan said this wasn’t what he agreed to and he tore up the contract. Logan and his legal team brought a new contract stating that this match would only be for the WWE Championship at King and Queen of the Ring 2024.

Logan mentioned his brother Jake Paul and said the same to Cody – sign the contract, big boy. Cody said a WWE Hall of Famer (referring to Jake’s next opponent Mike Tyson) is going to knock out Jake while a future WWE Hall of Famer (referring to himself) is going to do the same to Logan in 8 days in Saudi Arabia.

“We’ve Just Been Pedal To The Metal,” Steph De Lander Praises Ex WWE Star

Rhodes signed the contract to make the Champion vs. Champion match official for WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024. Logan then tried to attack him, but Cody ducked and clotheslined Logan out of the ring. One of Logan’s crew members tried to attack Cody from behind, but Cody powerbomb-ed him through a Table. Cody wanted to pose with the US Title but then gave it back to Logan to end the segment.

WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024 PLE Match Card

WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024 premium live event is scheduled from the Jeddah Superdome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, May 25. The current match card for the PLE after this week’s SmackDown goes as follows,

– Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes vs. United States Champion Logan Paul

– Women’s World Championship Match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Liv Morgan

– Triple threat match for WWE Intercontinental Title: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Bronson Reed and Chad Gable

– King of the Ring tournament finals

– Queen of the Ring tournament finals