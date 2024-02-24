This year’s men’s Elimination Chamber match was scheduled to determine the no. 1 contender for the World Heavyweight Championship. The winner would go on to challenge the World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins at WrestleMania XL. Drew McIntyre had been the odds on favorite to win this match. But did he actually win? Let us go through the full details of this match;

Drew McIntyre and LA Knight started things off inside the chamber. The rest of the wrestlers remained inside their respective cells. LA Knight had been pretty dominant in the first one on one fight.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 – Men’s Elimination Chamber Match Details

Kevin Owens joined the frame next and he had been quite dominant after joining. He dominated both athletes after joining the match at first. Slowly, it became anyone’s game. Nobody has been eliminated yet.

“The Almighty” Bobby Lashley joined the fight next. The former two times WWE World Champion had been pretty dominant after joining as he single handedly dominated all three wrestlers. Nobody has been eliminated yet.

Randy Orton joined the match next and just in a similar fashion, The Viper dominated the match after joining, He started beating down all four wrestlers all alone. But he could not be on top for long as he was taken down by Bobby Lashley. Orton’s back looked seriously hurt. Nobody has been eliminated yet.

Logan Paul joined the match next and as soon as he was released, he was attacked by Kevin Owens. Paul got beaten down badly by Owens as soon as he joined the fight. It was a massive beat down.

Bobby Lashley was the first wrestler to get eliminated from the match as he was eliminated by Drew McIntyre who pinned him after The Claymore.

LA Knight was dominating the match but AJ Styles shocked the fans by entering the chamber and attacking Knight with a steel chair. Drew McIntyre pinned Knight after the beat down. LA Knight has been eliminated. The fans expected to see Knight challenging the US title at WrestleMania XL. Looks like the scenario has changed.

Owens had been pretty dominant at a point, but he got eliminated next. Orton pinned him after hitting an RKO. Kevin Owens has been eliminated. Not enough build up for his potential United States Championship match against Logan Paul at WrestleMania XL.

Logan Paul was attempting to use his brass knuckles but Orton shocked him with an RKO and pinned him. Logan Paul has been eliminated. He received weak booking in this match.

The final fight came down to Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre. Orton was strong at first but his back gave up and McIntyre got the control of the match. But he managed to hit an RKO outta nowhere. When he was about to pin McIntyre, Logan Paul entered and hit him with the brass knuckles. McIntyre quickly pinned Orton and won the match. Drew McIntyre is going to WrestleMania XL to challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship.