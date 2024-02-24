This year’s women’s Elimination Chamber match was scheduled to determine the no. 1 contender for the Women’s World Championship. The winner would go on to challenge the Women’s World Champion at WWE WrestleMania XL. Becky Lynch had been the odds on favorite to win this match. But who actually won and who is going to WrestleMania XL? Let us find out;

Becky Lynch and Naomi started the match as the other four competitors remained inside their respective cells. Neither Becky Lynch nor Naomi dominated the first one on one fight.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 – Women’s Elimination Chamber Match Details

Tiffany Stratton joined the frame next and she dominated both Becky and Naomi for a couple of minutes, and after that it was anyone’s game once again. Nobody has been eliminated so far.

Liv Morgan joined the fight as the fourth individual of the match. She dominated the rest three athletes after joining the frame and once again it was anyone’s game in a while. Naomi hit a Sunset Flip on Liv Morgan as Tiffany Stratton quickly pinned Naomi with a Reverse Schoolgirl Pin. Naomi is eliminated.

Raquel Rodriguez joined next and she had been pretty strong after joining the frame. She dominated the remaining three athletes until all three women teamed up on her to take her down. Only Naomi is eliminated so far.

Bianca Belair joined the fight last and she had been dominant at first in similar fashion. Once it was anyone’s game again, Tiffany Stratton became a little dominant, but she got eliminated by Liv Morgan who pinned her after the Oblivion. Naomi and Tiffany Stratton are eliminated.

Raquel Rodriguez was eliminated after that whom Bianca Belair pinned after the Kiss of Death finisher. Naomi, Tiffany Stratton, and Raquel Rodriguez are eliminated.

The final three athletes fought for a long time. Liv Morgan pinned Bianca Belair with a Roll Up and Becky quickly hit a Manhandle Slam on Liv Morgan to pin her and win the match. Becky Lynch wins the women’s Elimination Chamber match of 2024 and she is going to WrestleMania XL to challenge for the Women’s World Championship.