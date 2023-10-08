SportzWiki Logo
WWE

WWE Fastlane 2023: John Cena Picks First PLE Win After Five Years

Arindam Pal

Oct 8, 2023 at 11:36 AM

One of the marquee matches of WWE Fastlane 2023 featured John Cena in action in a tag team bout. With the hottest babyface figure being his teammate in this match, the franchise player of the WWE was finally able to pick up a win that shattered an unfortunate record that lasted for five years.

Just six days ahead of The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns’ return to WWE TV, John Cena, and LA Knight defeated The Bloodline’s Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa in a tag team match at WWE Fastlane 2023. After being introduced to the match by Pat McAfee, Cena and Jimmy Uso started the match, before Uso tagged in Solo Sikoa.

Almost through the entire first half of the match at WWE Fastlane 2023, Cena was beaten down by the two heels. There was a spot where he pulled out an Attitude Adjustment on Jimmy from out of nowhere to gain back control and give Knight the hot tag. Knight hit a superplex on Uso while Cena hit a Five-Knuckle Shuffle in the middle of the ring which set up Knight to deliver the Blunt Force Trauma for the pin-fall win on Jimmy.

WWE Fastlane 2023: Seth Rollins Retains World Title In Brutal Last Man Standing Match

WWE Fastlane 2023: LA Knight gave honor to John Cena after their win

After the match, Cena went for a handshake with Knight but the attempt was denied. Rather Knight raised Cena’s hand as a sign of respect. Paul Heyman hurriedly left the ramp with his phone to his face, seemingly calling Reigns. Heyman was heard on camera saying “We have a problem here” to end the segment at WWE Fastlane 2023. It’s worth noting that Roman Reigns is set to return to WWE SmackDown this coming Friday night.

According to a previous report from CageMatch.net, John Cena has not won a match at a premium live event since October 2018 at Super Showdown in Australia where he and Bobby Lashley defeated the team of Kevin Owens and Elias.

Hence, at WWE Fastlane 2023, John Cena finally received a win at a PLE after a gap of five years. However, Cena is yet to pick up a solo win in a PLE since 2018. His last solo win came at a Saudi Arabia event against Triple H by the name of Greatest Royal Rumble.

Fastlane

Jimmy Uso

John Cena

LA Knight

solo sikoa

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

wwe fastlane

WWE Fastlane 2023

WWE Premium Live Event

WWE Smackdown

