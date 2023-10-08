SportzWiki Logo
All

WWE

WWE Fastlane 2023: Seth Rollins Retains World Title In Brutal Last Man Standing Match

Arindam Pal

Oct 8, 2023 at 11:31 AM

WWE Fastlane 2023: Seth Rollins Retains World Title In Brutal Last Man Standing Match

Seth Rollins went through perhaps the toughest title defense of his ongoing run at WWE Fastlane 2023. With a brutal stipulation coming into play and all the back injuries that he’s been dealing with, there have been a lot of doubts about him retaining the title. But eventually, the true workhorse of the WWE cleared all those doubts as he became the Last Man Standing with the world tile intact around his waist.

In the main event of WWE Fastlane 2023, the World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins defeated Shinsuke Nakamura in a Last Man Standing Match to retain the title. With the two participants unleashed in a No-DQ environment, the match expectedly featured kendo sticks, chairs, ladders, tables, garbage cans, and even nunchucks. The two also explored almost the entire arena floor to give the audience an even closer look at the match.

Nakamura was able to hurt Rollins with his already compromised back in the early parts of the match at WWE Fastlane 2023 as the commentary team wondered if the champion would be able to finish the match in the first place with a bruised body.

WWE Raw: Major Title Feud Once Canceled Due To Top Babyface Superstar

WWE Fastlane 2023: Nakamura spat red mist on Seth Rollins

Nakamura once launched Rollins from the arena stairs onto the floor and delivered a series of chair shots to his back before back-dropping him to the exposed concrete. Rollins regained control and set Nakamura up a ladder near the announce table for a suplex.

At this point, Nakamura spit the red mist in Rollins’ face and Rollins went through the announce table. Coming back into the ring, Nakamura hit Rollins with a Kinshasa and put him through a table, but Rollins still managed to get back on his feet before the ten-count to keep the match ongoing at WWE Fastlane 2023.

John Cena Gives Good News To WWE Universe Ahead Of Fastlane 2023

The finishing sequence of the match saw Rollins hit a Pedigree and Stomp on Nakamura on top of an exposed platform. The challenger beat the 10-count after which Rollins hit a Falcon Arrow off the platform through two tables to keep the King of Strong Styles down for the victory. As Rollins left WWE Fastlane 2023 with the big W, we assume that his ongoing feud with Nakamura will also come to an end on the Raw brand.

Fastlane

Seth Rollins

Shinsuke Nakamura

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

wwe fastlane

WWE Fastlane 2023

WWE Premium Live Event

WWE RAW

