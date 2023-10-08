WWE Found Quick Replacement For Trish Stratus After Feud With Becky Lynch Was Over

Trish Stratus started 2023 with a mega return in the WWE which turned out to be a regular stint on TV. As much as it’s surreal to believe, she became a roster member of the WWE Raw brand following the 2023 edition of Draft to enjoy a stretched feud with Becky Lynch throughout the summer. That program finally ended at Payback and the veteran expectedly headed back to a hiatus.

It should be noted that Trish Stratus was playing the role of the second biggest heel of the WWE Raw roster in 2023 just behind Rhea Ripley. With her being gone, there has to be a big void on that spot but WWE has already found a suitable replacement. Many might assume this name to be Zoey Stark but that’s not the case.

Fightful Select reports that the recent returnee on Raw, Nia Jax was the first signing that Vince McMahon made after returning as the Executive Chairman earlier this year. The former Raw Women’s Champion was signed to a contract a month ago which stopped WWE’s policy of not hiring talent for the past few months.

Nia Jax takes up Trish Stratus’ vacant spot in the WWE

Furthermore, WrestleVotes reports that Jax is being positioned as the number 2 heel on the female roster of Raw which means that she has taken over the role of WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus. There’s no update on Zoey Stark’s position as a heel but she turned on her mentor at Payback before sending her back into retirement.

Trish Stratus vs. Becky Lynch ended at Payback

During the aforementioned PLE in early September, Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch got engaged in a back-and-forth encounter inside a steel cage. Zoey Stark came out and tried to help the seven-time champion by entering the ring, but Becky took her out with a Manhandle Slam She then followed up with another Manhandle Slam on Trish from the top rope for the pinfall win at WWE Payback 2023.

After the match, Trish Stratus took to Twitter as well as Instagram to post a photo of herself in a battered and bruised way. She simply added the #ThankYouBecky tag to the post followed by a black love emoji after sharing the ring in a steel cage match at WWE Payback. Becky wrote back “Respect” in response to express her gratitude toward the legendary WWE Superstar.