Former WWE star CM Punk is scheduled to return on July 17 at the AEW Collison show as per reports from Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter. There had been lot of rumours and speculations went on till the day of Punk’s absence from AEW regarding his return but nothing could be confirmed.

Finally, it looks like ‘The Best in the World’ is finally making his return to AEW. CM Punk made his AEW debut in 2021 after remaining absent from the world of professional wrestling for over seven years. Everyone was thrilled to have him back. But his return was not as successful as everybody expected it would be. He is now absent from action for nearly a year.

Dave Meltzer finally reported on his Wrestling Observer Newsletter on Punk’s return; “Punk was supposed to be announced at the show. That was the big announcement, was gonna be CM Punk at the upfronts. The star of the show, he was in the graphic, he was the lead in the press release. And then yesterday, WBD was told to remove Punk from everything. And they removed him from almost everything. They forgot one link.”

Punk’s fans are really excited after getting to know about his potential return. Even though a lot of fans were frustrated with him regarding his backstage issues in the AEW. WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff thinks AEW is making a mistake by bringing the former AEW World Champion back. On his latest 83 Podcast, he said;

“Let’s just step back. CM Punk eviscerates Tony Khan and the entire roster, and the brand in a press conference. Totally makes Tony Khan look like a walking, talking douchebag, as well as dumping all over the roster, the company as a whole in a very, very public way to probably one of your top big guys, if not, your top big guy.

“And then, there’s a fight. There’s all of the legal drama that’s going on as a result of the physical confrontation. And then we’re gonna bring him back and make him a focal point of an entirely new show, but he decides to sh*t the bed because his confidant isn’t allowed to be on TV or isn’t allowed in the venue. Who cares? Let CM Punk pay him.”

There are still doubts how his return would be received by the fans and AEW backstage, There were even rumours of a potential WWE return for CM Punk as well during this long absence. But it looks like he will be back to the biggest rivals of WWE to produce a stronger challenge to them.

