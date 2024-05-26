WWE is organizing this huge pay per view event after 22 long years and this time it is not King of the Ring only, it is King & Queen of the Ring. This event is organized in Saudi Arabia and the promotion did not disappoint every time they went outside of the United States of America recently. There were high expectations from this match.

A total of six matches had been booked for this event, including the finals of the King & Queen of The Ring tournaments. The event also featured a highly anticipated match between Cody Rhodes and Logan Paul. The IC title, and the Women’s World title were also on the line. So what exactly happened in this event? Who became King & Queen of The Ring? Let us find out;

WWE King & Queen of The Ring 2024 – Results & Analysis

I) Women’s World Championship – Liv Morgan defeated Becky Lynch to become new champion

It was an excellent way to start the event. There had been a lot of expectations from this match a lot of fans were rooting for Liv Morgan. She had been excellent ever since she turned heel. About the match, it was good. We cannot call it match of the night it was fun. Liv played a great character in this match, throughout the match, she laughed an evil laugh.

At the end of the match, when Becky locked Liv in the DisArmHer submission move, Dominik Mysterio appeared to cost Liv the opportunity to win. She threw a steel chair for Becky and distracted the referee, but the plan backfired. Becky refused to use the chair and Liv took advantage of it. Liv Morgan is the new Women’s World Champion.

II) Triple Threat Match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship – Sami Zayn defeated Bronson Reed and Chad Gable to retain

This match had all the potential to be the match of the night. All three athletes have ability to provide five star quality matches. Bronson Reed was the least favorite of this match. A bunch of fans wanted Chad Gable to win this match but it was a predictable match at the end. But the match was amazing. Chad Gable received a very strong booking in this match. At the end, Otis accidentally knocked out Chad Gable and Sami pinned Reed with the Helluva Kick.

III) Queen of The Ring Tournament Final – Nia Jax defeated Lyra Valkyria to become Queen of The Ring 2024

This match might go down as one of the worst decisions in WWE history. How can a 40 year old terrible in ring worker went on to win the Queen of The Ring? Did Triple H forget the purpose of this tournament? Or it was another nepotism from The Rock? About the match, it was the worst of the night. The way Nia Jax sat on Lyra Valkyria’s stomach with the Banzai Drop, we are seriously concerned about her health. Lyra carried Nia throughout the match. It surely was the worst match of the night.

IV) King of The Ring Tournament Final – Gunther defeated Randy Orton to become King of The Ring 2024

This indeed was a five star performance, as everybody expected. This will definitely be a huge contender to be the Match of the Year for 2024. Such matches will go down as home works for trainees. Both wrestlers were on top of their game. Honestly, we expected more. This was definitely amazing, but when it is between The Legend Killer and The Ring General, you can never be satisfied.

V) Undisputed WWE Championship Champion vs. Champion Match – WWE Champion Cody Rhodes defeated WWE United States Champion Logan Paul to retain

This was a very good match too. It was a rightful main event. But ultimately, this match did not serve any purpose. Ultimately, it was the most predictable match of the night. The best part of the match was indeed Logan putting Cody through the announce table. The match was perfectly booked. At a point, they made the fans believe that Paul might set the upset. Rhodes finally pinned Paul with three back to back Cross Rhodes.

Overall, it was an excellent event with the big disappointment of Nia Jax vs. Lyra Valkyria. All other matches were excellent. There was a big title change, King and Queen of The Ring 2024 were crowned, and there were even multiple contenders for Match of the Year. This event will go down as one of the best events of the year.