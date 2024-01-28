sportzwiki logo
WWE Men’s Royal Rumble Match 2024 – Full Details on Order of Entries And Eliminations

Jeet

Jan 28, 2024 at 10:30 AM

WWE Men’s Royal Rumble Match 2024 – Full Details on Order of Entries And Eliminations

WWE Royal Rumble is definitely one of the biggest events of the year and some fans even wait for it more than WrestleMania which is the biggest show of the year. The biggest fun factor about this event is the 30 wrestlers’ Rumble match which is full of shockers and surprise entries.

In the women’s Royal Rumble match we have already some huge shocking moments like the return of Naomi and the entry of TNA Knockout’s Champion Jordynne Grace. It is now time for the men’s Rumble match. Now we will discuss the complete order of entries and order of eliminations of the Men’s Rumble match;

Royal Rumble
Royal Rumble. Image Credits: Twitter

WWE Men’s Royal Rumble Match 2024 – Full Details on Order of Entries And Eliminations

Order of Entries:

I) Jey Uso

II) Jimmy Uso

III) Grayson Waller

IV) Andrade

V) Carmelo Hayes

VI) Shinsuke Nakamura

VII) Santos Escobar

VIII) Karrion Kross

IX) Dominik Mysterio

X) Carlito

XI) Bobby Lashley

XII) Ludwig Kaiser

XIII) Austin Theory

XIV) Finn Balor

XV) Cody Rhodes

Royal Rumble
Royal Rumble. Image Credits: Twitter

XVI) Bronson Reed

XVII) Kodi Kingston

XVIII) Gunther

XIX) Ivar

XX) Bron Breakker

XXI) Omos

XXII) Pat McAfee

XXIII) JD McDonagh

XXIV) R Truth

XXV) The Miz

XXVI) Damian Priest

XXVII) CM Punk

XXVIII) Ricochet

XXIX) Drew McIntyre

XXX) Sami Zayn

Royal Rumble
Royal Rumble. Image Credits: Twitter

Order of Eliminations:

I) Grayson Waller by Carmelo Hayes

II) Santos Escobar by Carlito

III) Carlito by Bobby Lashley

IV) Karrion Kross by Bobby Lashley

V) Bobby Lashley by Karrion Kross

VI) Carmelo Hayes by Finn Balor

VII) Austin Theory by Cody Rhodes

VIII) Andrade by Bronson Reed

IX) Shinsuke Nakamura by Cody Rhodes

X) Ludwig Kaiser by Kofi Kingston

XI) Kofi Kingston by Gunther

XII) Jimmy Uso by Bron Breakker

XIII) Finn Balor by Bron Breakker

XIV) Bronson Reed by Omos

XV) Ivar by Bronson Reed

XVI) Pat McAfee by Himself

XVII) Omos by Bron Breakker

XVIII) Bron Breakker by Dominik Mysterio

XIX) JD McDonagh by Jey Uso

XX) R Truth by Damian Priest

XXI) Dominik Mysterio by CM Punk

XXII) The Miz by Gunther

Royal Rumble
Royal Rumble. Image Credits: Twitter

XXIII) Jey Uso by Gunther

XXIV) Ricochet by Drew McIntyre

XXV) Damian Priest by Sami Zayn

XXVI) Sami Zayn by Drew McIntyre

XXVII) Drew McIntyre by CM Punk

XXVIII) Gunther by Cody Rhodes

XIXX) CM Punk by Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes wins the men’s Royal Rumble match of 2024

