WWE Men’s Royal Rumble Match 2024 – Full Details on Order of Entries And Eliminations
Jan 28, 2024 at 10:30 AM
WWE Royal Rumble is definitely one of the biggest events of the year and some fans even wait for it more than WrestleMania which is the biggest show of the year. The biggest fun factor about this event is the 30 wrestlers’ Rumble match which is full of shockers and surprise entries.
In the women’s Royal Rumble match we have already some huge shocking moments like the return of Naomi and the entry of TNA Knockout’s Champion Jordynne Grace. It is now time for the men’s Rumble match. Now we will discuss the complete order of entries and order of eliminations of the Men’s Rumble match;
Order of Entries:
I) Jey Uso
II) Jimmy Uso
III) Grayson Waller
IV) Andrade
V) Carmelo Hayes
VI) Shinsuke Nakamura
VII) Santos Escobar
VIII) Karrion Kross
IX) Dominik Mysterio
X) Carlito
XI) Bobby Lashley
XII) Ludwig Kaiser
XIII) Austin Theory
XIV) Finn Balor
XV) Cody Rhodes
XVI) Bronson Reed
XVII) Kodi Kingston
XVIII) Gunther
XIX) Ivar
XX) Bron Breakker
XXI) Omos
XXII) Pat McAfee
XXIII) JD McDonagh
XXIV) R Truth
XXV) The Miz
XXVI) Damian Priest
XXVII) CM Punk
XXVIII) Ricochet
XXIX) Drew McIntyre
XXX) Sami Zayn
Order of Eliminations:
I) Grayson Waller by Carmelo Hayes
II) Santos Escobar by Carlito
III) Carlito by Bobby Lashley
IV) Karrion Kross by Bobby Lashley
V) Bobby Lashley by Karrion Kross
VI) Carmelo Hayes by Finn Balor
VII) Austin Theory by Cody Rhodes
VIII) Andrade by Bronson Reed
IX) Shinsuke Nakamura by Cody Rhodes
X) Ludwig Kaiser by Kofi Kingston
XI) Kofi Kingston by Gunther
XII) Jimmy Uso by Bron Breakker
XIII) Finn Balor by Bron Breakker
XIV) Bronson Reed by Omos
XV) Ivar by Bronson Reed
XVI) Pat McAfee by Himself
XVII) Omos by Bron Breakker
XVIII) Bron Breakker by Dominik Mysterio
XIX) JD McDonagh by Jey Uso
XX) R Truth by Damian Priest
XXI) Dominik Mysterio by CM Punk
XXII) The Miz by Gunther
XXIII) Jey Uso by Gunther
XXIV) Ricochet by Drew McIntyre
XXV) Damian Priest by Sami Zayn
XXVI) Sami Zayn by Drew McIntyre
XXVII) Drew McIntyre by CM Punk
XXVIII) Gunther by Cody Rhodes
XIXX) CM Punk by Cody Rhodes
Cody Rhodes wins the men’s Royal Rumble match of 2024