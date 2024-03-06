WWE NXT: Big Matches Announced For March 12 Episode

This week on WWE NXT, a special Roadblock-themed episode went down where the main event match witnessed a big return in the form of Trick Williams. It was also during that contest that Tony D’Angelo defeated Carmelo Hayes to earn an NXT Championship match against Ilja Dragunov at NXT Stand & Deliver 2024 during the WrestleMania 40 weekend.

Soon after the night was over, some big announcements came regarding next week’s WWE NXT which will start builds for the next Stand & Deliver show waiting for the ‘Mania weekend.

Starting from last week, a heated feud has just begun on WWE NXT between Ridge Holland and the returning Shawn Spears. The two will finally go head-to-head as both men have been booked to participate in an explosive singles match, next week.

John Cena Hints At 17th World Title Reign Before WWE Retirement

WWE NXT: Shawn Spears to be in action on March 5 episode

It was last week that Shawn Spears was revealed to be the mystery man behind the mysterious vignettes that have been played on WWE NXT for several weeks. Immediately after his comeback, he went right after Ridge Holland and continued to play mind games.

“I’m Not Moving On To Hollywood,” Claims Legendary WWE Superstar

During the Roadblock 2024 special, Shawn Spears defeated Uriah Connors with authority. Then Spears addressed Ridge Holland after the match in a promo which led Ridge to come out and attack Shawn. Spears then encouraged Holland to hit him in the head with a Steel Chair, but Ridge couldn’t do it. He rather dropped the chair and left the ring.

Shawn announced his departure from AEW at the end of last year and fans were under the impression that Triple H would be interested in bringing the ‘Perfect 10’ back under the WWE banner. This comes as expected as the veteran was underutilized during her initial WWE NXT stint, days back.

In more announcements for next week’s WWE NXT, the up-and-coming NXT star Brooks Jensen has finally got his wish granted to compete for his NXT North American championship as he would be challenging the dominant and powerful champion Oba Femi. Also, Arianna Grace (Santino Marella’s daughter) revealed that she will be facing Gigi Dolin. The stipulation is that if she wins, she’ll be allowed to bring out the real woman in Gigi to which Gigi agrees.