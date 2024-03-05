John Cena Hints At 17th World Title Reign Before WWE Retirement

No matter what his current status remains in the world of professional wrestling, John Cena will mostly be helmed as the greatest of all time when it comes to the WWE. For over 15 years, he carried the flag of the WWE and served tons of memorable moments for the fans as they always craved more of his appearances.

Due to his part-time schedule, John Cena’s success rate has noticeably been reduced and it’s been five years that he’s picked a solo win on TV in his WWE career. This downfall of his career also dragged him into retirement conversation in recent times but there’s still a slight chance that he might get to win the 17th WWE Title of his career.

John Cena wants another title run before retirement

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, John Cena was asked about his favorite World title reign among his previous 16 title wins. The man with Hustle, Loyalty, and Respect candidly stated that ‘next one’ hinting at going after another World title before hanging up his boots,

“My next one. I have often said that the time is coming for me to hang them up and I’m not lying when I say, but it’s not tomorrow. It’s probably soon but not tomorrow, so you never know.”

One of the most talked about John Cena’s accomplishments in the WWE is to be a 16-time World champion, a record that he shares with the legendary star, The Nature Boy Ric Flair. Mr. Hustle, Loyalty, and Respect won the championship for the final as well as the 16th occasion back in 2017 at the WWE Royal Rumble PLE, defeating AJ Styles in one of the most memorable matches of his career.

As of this writing, John Cena is nowhere near to return to WWE programming but that doesn’t fully rule out his participation at Wrestlemania 40 which is being touted to be the Biggest WrestleMania in the history of WWE. After TKO took things over from the Vince McMahon regime, they want this year’s edition to be something special that should be remembered for a long time. This notion calls in for some mega appearances on the show.