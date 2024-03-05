“I’m Not Moving On To Hollywood,” Claims Legendary WWE Superstar

Randy Orton is back in full force in the WWE and he’s having his sights set on The Bloodline for sending him to the longest hiatus of his WWE career. The veteran has openly stated that he’s coming for Roman Reigns and his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and that match is likely going down in the near future.

It’s no secret that Randy Orton has done it all in WWE and simply has nothing left to prove to the wrestling business. But if recent indications are anything to go by then he’s going to stick around the scene for 10 more years with the WWE. Besides acting is something that he has pursued in the past which keeps the door open to Hollywood but he’s not really keen on experiencing it.

Randy Orton thinks if getting a second chance in career after injury

While speaking on the IMPAULSIVE podcast hosted by Logan Paul, Randy Orton was asked if he has any interest in transitioning into a Hollywood star power much like John Cena. The Viper made it clear that he has no intention of jumping ship as WWE would always be his priority,

“I’m gonna be here for the rest, this is me. Like I’m not moving on to Hollywood. I love what I do. I just had 18 months off recovering from spinal fusion [surgery]. I was kind of faced with the fact that I might not be able to do this again. It’s almost like I got a second lease on my career here. I’m not gonna take a day for granted, not a second in that ring for granted.”

As expected in the summer of 2023, Randy Orton returned to the WWE at the last and final premium live event of the year which took place at the Allstate Arena in Chicago. There have long been talks about his possible return at Survivor Series 2023 and WWE confirmed it beforehand to erase any confusion with CM Punk’s comeback.

As per the follow-up reports from Fightful Select, Randy Orton was always destined to be involved in big programs after he opted to join the WWE SmackDown brand. The program reserved for him will include a feud with The Bloodline stable which is already in progress.