WWE NXT: Contract Signing, Strap Match And Tourney Finale Set For September 26 Episode

WWE NXT will deliver its next premium live event on September 30th in Bakersfield, California in the form of the returning No Mercy. With the insertion of an NXT Championship match and an Extreme Rules Match for the NXT Women’s Title, that event is likely to be a solid one. En route to the PLE, NXT will deliver one final weekly episode to have the final builds for the upcoming event.

In the potential headliner of next week’s WWE NXT, a contract signing segment could be going down as NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes will appear in the same ring with her current challenger Ilja Dragunov to put their signatures on the dotted lines and thereby make their title match official for No Mercy. Things could turn out physical in this segment.

WWE NXT Heritage Cup Invitational tournament final set

The final match of the WWE NXT Heritage Cup Invitational tournament will also go down, next week with the two finalists battling out for a slot at No Mercy. During last night’s episode, Butch defeated Tyler Bate to win the A Block of the Global Heritage Invitational tournament.

Afterward, Duke Hudson defeated Joe Coffey to advance from the opposite block. Finally, Joe Coffey defeated Duke Hudson and Nathan Frazer in a Triple Threat Match to win the B Block of the Global Heritage Invitational tournament. Now, Coffey and Hudson will compete against each other in the final match with the winner proceeding to No Mercy to face Noam Dar for the Heritage Cup.

The ongoing rivalry between Gigi Dolin and Blair Davenport will produce yet another hard-hitting contest, next week while Dijak will meet Eddy Thorpe in a Strap Match after the latter laid down a challenge.

WWE NXT September 26 episode match card

WWE NXT September 26 weekly episode will take place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and the confirmed match card for the show goes as follows,

– Carmelo Hayes and Ilja Dragunov will have a contract signing to make their NXT Championship match official at No Mercy

– Blair Davenport vs. Gigi Dolin

– Butch vs. Joe Coffey in the Finals of the Global Heritage Invitational tournament. The winner will face Heritage Cup winner Noam Dar.

– Trick Williams vs. Joe Gacy

– Eddy Thorpe vs. Dijak in a Strap Match