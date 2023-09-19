WWE Raw: Undisputed Tag Team Title Match Booked For September 25 Episode

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn have been working as a well-oiled machine on WWE Raw for the past several months and now it could time for them to get back the reason they’ve united, earlier this year in the first place. Next week, they’ll be getting one more championship shot to get back the tag team titles in the WWE.

As seen on this week’s WWE Raw, The Judgment Day came up short in their continuous recruitment efforts toward Main Event Jey Uso. With Rhea Ripley being absent from the scene due to a kayfabe injury suffered at the hands of Nia Jax, Damian Priest, and Finn Balor will now have to be on top of their game next week, so that they can retain their tag team gold.

In the opening match of this week’s WWE Raw, Cody Rhodes defeated NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio after connecting with his pendant Cross Rhodes and Cody Cutter. After the match, Judgment Day surrounded the ring and tried to attack Cody which led to Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn coming out to make the save.

During this segment, Owens asked Rhodes why he thought it was a good idea to bring Jey Uso to WWE Raw after the latter quit Smackdown, last month. Cody said that he thinks Jey deserves a second chance after he showed changes in character. Sami agreed to Cody and Owens opted to be on the same page with them.

WWE Raw: Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn set for championship rematch

After this, it was announced that former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will challenge the reigning champions Damian Priest and Finn Balor on next week’s WWE Raw. This will be a rematch for the challengers to regain the belts that they lost to Judgment Day at Payback in a Street Fight.

It was back in April at WrestleMania 39 that Jey Uso and his brother Jimmy Uso lost the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles to Owens and Zayn. They had retained the gold on multiple occasions before finally coming up short against Balor and the current Mr. Money in the Bank briefcase holder. With Jey Uso coming back to WWE Raw, it will be interesting if he plays any role in the upcoming title match.