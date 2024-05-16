After the latest episode of WWE NXT went off the air, this past Tuesday night, another taping for the next edition went down. Natalya and Karmen Petrovic vs. Lola Vice and Shayna Baszler in a tag team match headlined the show while stars like Jaida Parker, Fallon Henley, Joe Coffey, and Wes Lee were all in action.

Check out the spoilers from the May 21 episode of WWE NXT, as provided by Corey Brennan of Fightful Select,

– WWE NXT Champion Trick Williams cut a promo but he was interrupted by Meta-Four before being attacked by Gallus. Je’Von Evans attempted to make the save but the numbers-game was too strong for the two babyfaces.

– Dante Chen defeated Lexis King in the opening match of the show. Robert Stone came out to introduce Chen, who hasn’t been on WWE NXT TV since Halloween Havoc 2023, although he has wrestled on house shows and Level Up. Chen reportedly received a big pop from the audience.

WWE NXT: Qualifiers went down for first-ever Women’s NA Title Match

– Jaida Parker defeated Brinley Reece to qualify for the six-pack NXT North American Women’s Championship ladder match set for Battleground.

– Fallon Henley defeated Thea Hail to qualify for the six-pack NXT North American Women’s Championship ladder match set for Battleground.

– Joe Coffey replaced Ivar in the triple threat number-one contender’s match for the North American Championship. Wes Lee and Josh Briggs were the other two from the match where the outcome was Lee and Coffey becoming co-winners. It was announced that Oba Femi will defend against both these names in a triple threat at WWE NXT Battleground 2024.

– WWE NXT Tag Team Championships Nathan Frazer and Axiom defeated Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo and Luca Crusifino to retain their titles in a championship match. The O.C. and No Quarter Catch Crew are said to have interfered in the match to make an impact.

– In the main event of the May 15 episode of WWE NXT, Karmen Petrovic and Natalya Neidhart defeated Shayna Baszler and Lola Vice in a tag team contest. After the match, Lola turned on Baszler and attacked her. The General Manager Ava then came out and announced a match between the two at the upcoming Battleground PLE.