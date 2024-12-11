Delivering the fallouts for the latest bygone Deadline premium live event, WWE NXT also raised the stakes for next week’s episode, coming up with two championship matches on the card. The top men’s title of the brand will be on the line as announced on this week’s episode.

In an in-ring segment on the December 17 episode of WWE NXT, the NXT Champion Trick Williams and the number-one contender Oba Femi had a face-off. Eddy Thorpe interrupted the session and accused Oba of being the one who attacked him backstage, last week so that he could participate in the Iron Survivor Challenge.

WWE NXT: Giulia’s Iron Survivor Win Celebration Cut Short On December 10 Episode

Oba claimed that he had nothing to do with Thorpe being attacked and that he was done with him. Oba further said that at WWE NXT New Year’s EVIL, Trick will lose his NXT Title to him and Oba’s reign will begin. Thorpe also blasted Trick by saying that is a manufactured sports entertainer and wouldn’t last two weeks in the Japan Dojos that he was in. Trick offered a match to Thorpe, next week before laying him out.

Later the night on WWE NXT, Eddy Thorpe signed his NXT Championship match contract against Trick Williams for next week. The General Manager of the show, Ava told him that NXT staff was still looking to find the culprit who attacked him backstage last week. In response, Thorpe surprisingly revealed that he staged the attack himself so that he could get an NXT Title shot without winning the Iron Survivor Challenge at Deadline.

WWE Raw: Two Championship Matches Announced For December 16 Episode

In the Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge to determine the new Number-One Contender for the NXT Championship at New Year’s Evil in the opening contest of Deadline, Oba Femi (3) defeated Wes Lee (1), Je’Von Evans (2), Nathan Frazer (1), and Ethan Page (2) to grab a title shot. Femi will also be seen in action, next week against Axiom.

As such, Axiom will be pulling off double duties on WWE NXT’s next episode as the NXT Tag Team titles will also be defended on the show. Nathan Frazer and Axiom will put their titles on the line against Gallus’s Wolfgang and Mark Coffey.

WWE NXT December 17 episode match card

WWE NXT December 17 episode will take place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and it’s currently having the two below-mentioned championship matches on the card alongside two other matches,

– NXT Champion Trick Williams defends against Eddy Thorpe

– NXT Tag Team Champions Nathan Frazer & Axiom defend against Gallus (Joe Coffey & Wolfgang)

– Oba Femi vs. Axiom

– Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson vs. Sol Ruca & Zaria