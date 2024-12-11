Fresh off the biggest win of her WWE career, Giulia kicked off this week’s episode of WWE NXT from the performance center to shed light on the same and the title match opportunity waiting for her at the beginning of 2025. However, the champion and her cohort were out to ruin the party and ensure that her tag team partner remained unavailable for backup.

The December 10 episode of WWE NXT opened with the NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez and the number-one contender for the title, Giulia having a face-off. Giulia was cutting a promo in English and she promised to become the next NXT Women’s Champion at New Year’s Evil.

Giulia Reveals “Truly Amazing” Experience From 2024 WWE Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge

But the promo segment was quickly cut off by Roxanne Perez, as the current champion came out to talk some rubbish on Giulia. Roxanne & Cora Jade then showed footage backstage where it was informed that Giulia’s buddy Stephanie Vaquer was taken out by the heel duo. The two jumped on Giulia but the former WWE NXT women’s North American Champion Kelani Jordan made the save.

This segment also set up the main event of this week’s WWE NXT, in which Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade defeated Giulia and Kelani Jordan. Perez was busy dealing with Giulia outside the ring, which led Jade to plant Jordan with an implant DDT to seek the pinfall win. After the match, Stephanie Vaquer appeared behind Jade and punched her to get some retribution for the earlier attack on her.

Giulia to get WWE NXT Women’s Title Match in January 2025

In the main event of WWE NXT Deadline 2024 PLE, last weekend, the Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge went down to determine the number-one contender for the NXT Women’s Championship at New Year’s Evil where Giulia (2) defeated Sol Ruca (1), Stephanie Vaquer (1), Zaria (1), and Wren Sinclair (1) to secure the future title shot.

Following this match, it was confirmed by NXT General Manager Ava that Giulia’s contractual match against Roxanne Perez over the WWE NXT Women’s Championship will take place at New Year’s Evil on January 7 in Los Angeles, California.