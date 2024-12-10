Next week’s episode of WWE Raw will bring the fallouts of this weekend’s Saturday Night’s Main Event that’s returning as part of the WWE – NBC Universal deal. Plus, the weekly episode will itself contain two championship matches on the card as confirmed on the latent bygone episode that went by from the Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas.

The Men’s Intercontinental Championship will be defended on the Monday, December 16, episode of WWE Raw. As per the confirmation that came on WWE’s social media accounts, Bron Breakker will defend his IC title against Ludwig Kaiser on next Monday’s show. As such, a long-standing rivalry will continue on the red brand.

WWE Raw: Rhea Ripley Competes In Singles Contest After Almost A Year on December 9 Episode

Most recently, Breakker retained his title in a triple threat match at Survivor Series, which also involved Kaiser and Sheamus. Before that, Breakker had separately defended against both Kaiser and Sheamus on previous episodes of WWE Raw. On this week’s episode, Kaiser and Breakker got involved in a backstage altercation segment to hype up the title matchup.

Also, as revealed by WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce during this week’s episode, Finn Balor and JD McDonagh of The Judgment Day will put their World Tag Team titles on the line on next week’s episode of WWE Raw against Erik and Ivar of The War Raiders. This comes as an aftermath of Balor securing a title match opportunity at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

The first-ever women’s Intercontinental Championship tournament should also progress on next week’s episode of WWE Raw, but the official lineups are yet to be announced. Two triple threats remain to take place in the tourney featuring Zoey Stark, Raquel Rodriguez, and Kayden Cater & Alba Fyre, Kairi Sane, and Natalya Neidhart.

WWE Raw December 16 episode match card

The December 16 episode of WWE Raw takes place at the TD Gardens in Boston, Massachusetts, and it will feature a dual TV taping for the week after. The currently announced match card for the live show is given below,

– WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker defends against Ludwig Kaiser

– World Tag Team Champions The Judgment Day (Finn Balor & JD McDonagh) defend against The War Raiders (Erik & Ivar)