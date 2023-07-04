This week’s RAW started as extended footage from Money in the Bank was shown including the returns of John Cena and Drew McIntyre, the World Heavyweight championship match, the two Money in the Bank ladder matches, and of course, the Epic Bloodline civil war where Roman Reigns got pinned for the first time in three and half years.

The show started when the WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins came out to the arena. He talked about all the big things that happened at Money in the Bank including his own victory, the return of John Cena, Money in the Bank winners, and of course, Roman Reigns getting pinned for the first time in three and a half years.

WWE RAW 03.07.2023 Results Part 1, Cody Rhodes interrupts Seth Rollins, Brock Lesnar Appears, Priest Vs. Nakamura

The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes interrupted him. As he entered the ring and was about to start his promo, he was interrupted by Brock Lesnar. As soon as Brock showed up, Cody ran toward him and attacked him. The duo started fighting each other and the fight goes inside the ring. Cody somehow turned out to be the stronger of the two as Brock escaped at the end.

Seth Rollins was still with us to continue his segment. He was demanding a new opponent for his World Heavyweight title. The Judgment Day interfered but Finn Balor was not with the group. Rollins said Balor might be the master of the cheap shot but clearly this was not going to be the case tonight. Rhea Ripley that Finn was fine and it was none of his concern.

Brock Lesnar Returns And Attacks Cody Rhodes

Damian Priest said that he should be more concerned about Damian’s Money in the Bank contract as he could cash it in anytime, maybe today. At the end of the segment, Damian and Rhea threw a challenge to Seth on behalf of Dominik Mysterio which Seth accepted.

Match 1 – Damian Priest defeated Shinsuke Nakamura

The first match of the night was booked for around eight minutes and it was a pretty entertaining match. The match was not dominated by either of the two wrestlers and it looked like anyone’s game. But Damian in the end got the better of the King of Strongstyle. He pinned Nakamura with The South of Heaven Chokeslam. Also, it was a clean win.

The Baddest Women on the Planet Ronda Rousey came out to the arena. Just a quick reminder, she got attacked by her own Tag Team partner Shayna Baszler at Money in the Bank. As she was about to address Shayna, she got interrupted by Shayna. She finally explained why she attacked her.