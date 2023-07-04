WWE RAW 03.07.2023 Results Part 2, Tag Team Turmoil, Becky Lynch Addresses Trish Stratus

RAW continued as Shayna Baszler revealed that it was her to bring Ronda in this business but Shayna had to fight for her opportunities and Ronda was handed everything. The segment turned violent at the end as Ronda attacked Shayna but Shayna fought back and beat down Ronda. As Shayna was leaving Ronda was telling her to come back but Shayna did not listen. The fans were confused whom to support here.

Match 2 – Tag Team Turmoil to Determine The No. 1 Contenders For The Women’s Tag Team Championship – Sonya Deville & Chelsea Green defeated The Way, Emma & Nikki Cross, Tegan Nox & Dana Brooke, and Kayden Carter & Catana Chance

The most important thing about this match is, a lot of female wrestlers got booking. Wrestlers like Tegan Nox and Nikki Cross, whom fans almost forgot were present in this match. Most of the teams that featured in this match were random, like Dana and Tegan, they were mostly fighting each other in WWE Main Event, but they worked as a team here. This pretty much sums up the women’s Tag Team division of WWE.

About the match, it was totally a one team show. Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green started the match and ended the match. They eliminated every single team that was involved in this match. Being a heel side, it was a tremendous achievement. After this triumphing victory, they deserve a tag team title run.

Apart from Tegan Nox and Dana Brooke, other teams served some purpose in this match. Like in the first two contents, they focused on building the story between Candice LeRae and Nikki Cross. But we still hope to see jobbers like Tegan Nox and Emma getting more television time.

Becky Lynch came out to the arena. She addressed her excellent performance from Money in the Bank. She then called out Trish Stratus. Trish came out with Zoey Stark. Trish was wearing a mask which gave us a nostalgic reminder from 2004. She used a similar mask during the time and she was also carrying the Women’s Championship at that time.

Becky Lynch started laughing at Trish for wearing the mask. After a heated conversation, Becky challenged Trish in a match. But Trish said that she was not medically cleared to compete. Becky then challenged Zoey Stark. Trish accepted the challenge on behalf of Zoey but the match would take place next week.

Cody Rhodes got interviewed by the new interviewer of RAW named Jackie Redmond. Cody said that he was a man of his word and he was waiting for Brock Lesnar. He said that he would fight Brock Lesnar any night, he would fight Brock Lesnar every night. A match between the duo at SummerSlam is not official yet.