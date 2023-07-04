WWE RAW 03.07.2023 Results Part 3, Mixed Tag Team Match, Women’s World Championship

Match 3 – The Alpha Academy defeated The Viking Raiders in a six person mixed Tag Team match

This match on RAW was booked for 5 minutes and finally Maxxine Dupri made her in ring debut. Not only she made her in ring debut, she completely dominated Valhalla and at the end she pinned Valhalla with a roll up. Her arm drags are still not good. She has to work on them a little more. Valhalla did not sell it very well either.

Backstage Jackie Redmond interviewed Ricochet where he was asked about his post event fight with Logan Paul. Just a quick reminder that Logan Paul and Ricochet Where’s seen fighting each other after Money in the Bank. Ricochet called out Logan Paul to stand face to face with him next week on RAW.

Match 4 – Women’s World Championship – Rhea Ripley defeated Natalya to retain

Rhea Ripley Successfully Defends Her Women’s World Title

This match was advertised earlier and nobody expected a very good contest from this duo. But surprisingly it was an excellent match. The match was booked for a fascinating 10 minutes and it was extremely entertaining. Natalya was given a very strong booking in spite she lost this match.

Natalya had been attacked several times before by Rhea before their match but this time Natalya attacked Rhea. The match was so physical that Rhea was clearly seen bleeding from her mouth. At the end, Rhea pinned Natalya with the Riptide. After the match, Rhea attempted to beat down Natalya more but the Women’s Tag Team Champions came out to save her. Hope this feud ends here and Rhea gets a fresh new opponent next.

Tommaso Ciampa and The Miz we are seen in two different backstage footages where they addressed each other and at the end, Miz challenged Tommaso Ciampa in a no DQ match for next week on RAW. We do not understand why they are dragging this feud. We are not sure if anybody is interested in watching this.

Throughout the night they kept on showing the Bloodline civil war highlights, as if they were so proud of what they did at Money in the Bank. This is where WWE RAW is going all wrong. They waste so much time on promoting the Bloodline storyline when it is a matter of Smackdown and RAW should promote similar big storylines of their own.

Backstage Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley was seen walking by and Iyo Sky confronted her. She teased her with her Money in the Bank contract. Rhea threatened her that if she tried it, it would be the biggest mistake of her life. Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest joined Rhea. Rhea expressed her frustration on Morgan and Rodriguez interrupting her attack on Natalya.