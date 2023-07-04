Match 5 – Matt Riddle defeated Giovanni Vinci

This match on RAW was booked for only one minute and it was an easy victory for Riddle. Good to see they gave some priority to the feud between Riddle and Vinci. But it does not look like it would continue after tonight. Riddle pinned Vinci with a Roll Up. We still believe rather than wasting times with MITB footages, this match should have been given a little longer booking time.

WWE RAW 03.07.2023 Results Part 4, Drew McIntyre Confronts Gunther, Seth Rollins In Action, Damian Priest Attempts Cash In

After the match, Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci attacked Riddle and started beating him down. Drew McIntyre came out for the save. He eliminated both Kaiser and Vinci to save Riddle. Gunther did not get involved into the fight. He stood on the apron to stand face to face with Drew, but he avoided the fight and escaped.

Clearly, Drew McIntyre and Gunther would face other at Summerslam for the Intercontinental Championship. Fans were expecting Drew McIntyre to turn heel and win the World Heavyweight title. But he is only feuding for the IC title. Is it because he did not extend his contract yet?

Seth Rollins Damian Priest Attempts Cash In On Seth Rollins

Next up they wasted more time by showing highlights of the World Heavyweight Championship from Money in the Bank which was one of the worst matches of the event. Even after a decade, it is difficult for WWE to book a three hour show properly. Even though a lot of wrestlers remained totally unbooked, they had to kill time with useless highlights.

Backstage Matt Riddle was seen thanking Drew McIntyre for helping him against the Imperium. He said that he was getting attacked every week and nobody was there to help him. He proposed a tag team match for next week between the two of them against Imperium. These two can surely make a good tag team.

Match 6 – Seth Rollins defeated Dominik Mysterio by DQ

The main event of the night was pretty good but it definitely was not the best match of the show. There are some weak booking spots in this match like at a point Dominik had Seth’s number totally after hitting back to back Frog Splashes, but in spite of going for the pin, he kept on beating him down. This part of the match was really nonsense.

At the end of the match, when Seth Rollins was taking control of the match in his own hands, Damian Priest attacked Seth and started beating him down. This led the match go to disqualification. After a massive be down, Priest decided to cash in his Money in the Bank contract.

But as he was about to cash in his contract, Finn Balor attacked Seth Rollins. Priest got angry on Finn and they started arguing. Seth did not waste any time and quickly escaped by saving himself from the cash in. Finn Balor and Damian Priest kept on arguing with each other as this week’s RAW went off air.