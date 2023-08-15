Match 2 – Chad Gable defeated Giovanni Vinci

This match on RAW was booked for five minutes and it was a fun match overall. It was not very difficult for Gable to earn a victory over the ultimate loser Giovanni Vinci. He pinned him with his German Suplex finisher which he refers to as the Chaos Theory. After the match Gunther who was pretty angry made a challenge to Otis which he accepted.

Match 3 – Gunther defeated Otis

WWE RAW 14.08.2023 Results Part 3, Chad Gable Vs. Giovanni Vinci, Gunther Vs. Otis, Big Tag Team Action

This match was also booked for 5 minutes and it was also quite entertaining. Gunther was obviously the strongest of the two but Otis had his moments as well. At the end, Gunther hit a powerbomb on the big man which was pretty crazy, and pinned him. After the match, Chad Gable quickly entered the ring and nailed Gunther with a German Suplex.

Backstage the Judgement Day was shown where Finn Balor and Damian Priest were seen fighting again. Rhea Ripley tried to calm down the duo as usual. JD McDonagh attempted to be a part of it but they did not want him at this moment. It looks like the duo had a truce among each other at this moment.

Gunther Defeated Otis On RAW

Next up they showed another useless footage from SmackDown of the latest installment of the Bloodline storyline. They showed how Jey Uso dealt who is the situation of getting betrayed by his twin brother and the rising heat with Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. At the end, Jey said that he would be out of everything including WWE.

Footage from earlier tonight was shown where Drew McIntyre got interviewed by Jackie Redmond where Jackie asked him what was next for him. Matt Riddle interfered him and requested to team up with him so that they could take on the team of the Viking Raiders tonight. Drew said that if he could not get to find a partner, he might consider it.

Match 4 – Matt Riddle and Gunther defeated The Viking Raiders

This match was booked for six minutes and it was a dominant victory for the babyface side. Drew did not appear at first and it looked like he might not appear at first. Drew appeared at last and teamed up with Riddle. At the end of the match, Drew pinned Eric with the Claymore to earn a victory for his side.

We were expecting to see Drew McIntyre turning heel at the end of this match. Drew would have been an excellent heel and it could be a very good move. They win the match at first and then Drew would attack Riddle to turn heel would have been an excellent move. But no such things happened. We are not rating it as a negative side, at least for now.