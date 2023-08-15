Backstage on RAW, Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle were passing by. Riddle was so excited after their victory tonight that he started planning challenge for the WWE Tag Team championships. The New Day interrupted them and said that things would not be decided like that since they were not even a real team. They proposed a tag team match between them next week to determine the no. 1 contender. Drew might have something else to say but Riddle accepted it.

Match 5 – Rhea Ripley defeated Indi Hartwell

WWE RAW 14.08.2023 Results Part 4, Rhea Ripley In Action, Rollins Confronts Nakamura, Miz Addresses LA Knight

Just a quick reminder that it was an Aussie vs Aussie fight and this match was booked for only three minutes and it was not a very good main roster in ring debut for Indi. Rhea Ripley totally dominated her in this match. Indi had a short momentum but it was seriously not good enough. Rhea pinned Indi with the Riptide.

After the match, Candice LeRae attempted to attack Rhea Ripley but the Women’s World Champion quickly fought back and cornered her. Indi stood up by then and teamed up with Candice to beat Rhea down. The champion could not fight two women at the same time and she was finally grounded.

Nakamura Attacks Seth Rollins Again

Shinsuke Nakamura came out to the arena. He was supposed to give some explanations for his actions from last week. They gave us a quick reminder of what Nakamura did last week on RAW to Seth Rollins. Nakamura cut a promo in Japanese, the only thing he said in English was that he was looking for the World Championship.

The World Heavyweight Championship Seth Rollins interrupted him. People should look at the reaction of Nakamura when he gets interrupted by someone. It is too fake, and every time it is exactly the same. Rollins said that if he wanted a title shot all he could do his just ask. But he decided to kick him onto the face. Now he was looking for making the score even.

Rollins said if Nakamura was actually looking for a title shot by kicking him right into the face, then he accepted his challenge. So Seth Rollins vs Shinsuke Nakamura is now official for the World Heavyweight Championship. He wanted Nakamura to name the place. It is still not official where this match is taking place. At the end, Nakamura nailed Rollins with another Kin Shasa.

The Miz appeared backstage where Byron Saxton interviewed him and asked him if he had anything to say about LA Knight. Miz claimed to be better than Knight on every aspect. He said that he would appear on SmackDown this week and he would come up with a difficult challenge for Knight. Maybe he would bring Bronson Reed again.