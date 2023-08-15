Match 6 – Trish Stratus vs. Becky Lynch went to a double count out

The match that was originally scheduled to take place at SummerSlam finally took place on Monday Night RAW after two weeks, but it could not come up with any end result. The match went on for 8 minutes inside the ring and then they went outside of the ring. They did not come back into the ring in 10 as the match went to double count out.

WWE RAW 14.08.2023 Results Part 5, Trish Vs. Becky, Cody Rhodes Vs. Finn Balor, Big Surprise

Even after the match ended the duo did not stop fighting. They fought among the crowd and their fight went backstage where the merchandise was being sold. As Becky Lynch was getting the better out of Trish, Zoey Stark attacked Becky too and the duo team up to take down Becky Lynch. Maybe a gimmick match is on between the duo at Payback.

Backstage the Imperium was talking to each other where Gunther was frustrated with his teammates. He accused Giovanni Vinci more since he had been a disappointment to him ever since coming to RAW. And Ludwig Kaiser was more focused on Maxxine Dupri than the actual business. So Gunther would make sure that the right thing happens when he would talk to Adam Pearce and grant Gable his title shot next week on WWE RAW.

The Judgement Day Beats Down Sami Zayn And Kevin Owens

Backstage Adam Pearce sounded really frustrated with Trish Stratus and Zoey Stark since they teamed up on Becky Lynch once again. Pearce informed them that the next time they would do it; it would be inside of a steel cage. The place is not official yet but we can expect it to be Payback.

Match 7 – Cody Rhodes defeated Finn Balor

The main event of the night started as a normal one on one match with no one standing outside, but at the end, the rest of the Judgement Day members came out to help their leader. They kept on creating distractions for Cody and at one point It looked like the match might go on to a DQ finish.

But finally, Cody Rhodes pick up the victory with the Cross Rhodes. As soon as the match ended, Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest attacked Cody as the American Nightmare had to fight two wrestlers alone. Sami Zayn came out with a steel chair to help him and he started beating down the Judgement Day with the help of the steel chair.

But JD McDonagh took down Sami Zayn and Priest was looking at Balor in question of what was the relationship between the two. All the Judgement Day members started beating down Cody and Sami and it was a massive beat down. This beat down would definitely be remembered. The Judgment Day celebrated inside the ring with JD McDonagh standing outside as tonight’s RAW went off air.