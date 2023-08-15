This week’s RAW was not much different from last week as it also came up with some good and some bad sides. Firstly, there were a total of seven matches and all of them had some significance. All these matches were involved in some kind of storyline, so we have to give them credit for it.

It was already rumoured earlier that the Judgement Day would slowly replace the Bloodline in WWE, and this is exactly what happening; the dominant heel action is slowly taking over WWE. But it is not all good as there were some negative sides of it as well. Definitely, it is not as good as the Bloodline storyline.

WWE RAW 14.08.2023 – The Good, The Bad, And The Unforgettable: Ups & Downs Of The Show

Besides the Judgement Day storyline is nothing unique. It is more of a baby face vs heel storyline that we are pretty much used to. They have to add more dynamics into this storyline to make it the biggest deal of the promotion, something that the Bloodline storyline was. At this moment we do not see any kick to it.

Good to see Piper Niven got some booking on RAW after a long, long time. We hope this time she gets something meaningful and she actually becomes the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion. It is still unfortunate that the rest of the women are speared this week on RAW as well. wrestlers like Xia Li and Tegan Nox were nowhere to be seen for months.

Still No Tag Team Title Picture On RAW

Rhea Ripley as the Women’s World Champion storyline is not getting anything special treatment either. Since she became champion she had been terribly managed. Every time someone steps up to challenge her, she injures her. Same thing is going on even now. But this storyline at least included Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell so it is good to see them getting some chances to work on RAW.

The worst part of the night and it remained one of the worst parts of WWE for a couple of months is the way they are viewing the Tag Team championships right now. Just because Kevin Owens got injured there is no mention of the Tag Team titles at all, as if this pair of title never existed. Sami Zayn is doing a completely different non title feud which had no connection with the Tag Team titles.

We can understand they value Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn really highly as a tag team and that was the reason they did not want to take the Tag Team titles off of them. But one thing they could do to give some legit tag team actions is just splitting the Tag Team titles and sending one half to SmackDown. After The Usos were out of the Tag Team title picture, it had been one of the worst managed titles in WWE. Now we can definitely say that, we overestimated Triple H.