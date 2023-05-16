This week’s RAW started as the WWE on disputed Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn came out to the arena. They addressed Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa and talk about their upcoming Tag Team Championship match at Night of Champions. They revealed why they considered this match as a gift.

Sami Zayn reminded everyone how Roman Reigns cheated to win his matches against him and Kevin Owens. But this time it would not be happening. He called Roman Reigns a greedy psycho who wanted every single title. But he could not have the Tag Team championships.

WWE RAW 15.05.2023 Results Part 1, Nakamura Vs. Miz, Gunther Debuts

The Judgment Day interrupted them and it look like the Tag Team Champions were in a fighting mood. But The Judgment Day had something to say before getting into a fight. They all talked one by one. And just like every time, Dominik Mysterio received a terrible reaction from the fans. Damian Priest ended up attacking the Tag Team Champions but they escaped when Sami Zayn entered the Ring with a steel chair.

Match 1 – Shinsuke Nakamura defeated The Miz

This was the first match of the night and it was booked for six and a half minutes. It was a good match to kick things off for the night. Nakamura pinned Miz with The Kin Shasa to earn the first victory for himself after getting drafted to Monday Night RAW.

Shinsuke Nakamura Picks Up First Victory On RAW After Draft

Backstage it was announced that the Women’s Tag Team Championship match is now postponed since Liv Morgan was not medically cleared to compete. Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green kept on pushing for the match. Raquel Rodriguez ended of challenging Chelsea Green in a one on one match which Adam Pearce made official.

Imperium came out to the arena as the WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther made his Monday Night RAW debut. He bragged about his long title reign, calling himself the undefeated and longest reigning Intercontinental Champion of the modern day. He then revealed that the winner of the upcoming Battle Royale would challenge him at Night of Champions for the title.

Next up was the battle Royal to determine the number one Contender for the WWE Intercontinental Championship against The Ring General Gunther. Some of the biggest names in the mid card division of WWE competed in this tournament. Battle Royals are always really fun.

Thanks to Triple H for maintaining the Prestige of the Intercontinental championship on Monday night RAW as well. People competing in a Battle Royal to earn a spot to fight for the title clearly makes it huge. This was a really great decision to book this Battle Royale to determine the next number one contender for the Intercontinental championship.