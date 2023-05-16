The Battle Royal on RAW was really fun where more than 20 wrestlers battled to earn the right to face the Intercontinental Champion at Night of Champions. Mustafa Ali was really a shocking winner but it was an amazing boost for the high flying athlete. He would go on to face Gunther now. The match might not be very anticipated but good to see Mustafa Ali finally getting some push.

The Battle Royal was well utilized to build up some other feuds like the angle between Dolph Ziggler and JD McDonagh was pretty interesting. Bronson Reed was built as the strongest force in the match. The angle between Matt Riddle and Imperium was pretty fun as well. Hopefully, Mustafa Ali’s push continues even after Night of Champions. Here is the full details of the order of elimination of the Battle Royal.

WWE RAW 15.05.2023 Results Part 2, Battle Royal, Indus Sher Debuts

Match 2 – Battle Royale 3to determine the No. 1 contender for the Intercontinental championship – Mustafa Ali won the Battle Royal

Akira Tozawa by Baron Corbin

Baron Corbin by Dexter Lumis

Dexter Lumis by Mace and Mansoor

Mace by Otis

Mansoor by Chad Gable

Humberto by JD McDonagh

JD McDonagh by Dolph Ziggler

Dolph Ziggler by Von Wagner

Cedric Alexander by The Viking Raiders

Xyon Quinn by The Viking Raiders

Shelton Benjamin by The Viking Raiders

Eric by Otis

Chad Gable by Ivar

Otis by Bronson Reed

Ivar by Bronson Reed

Elias by Apollo Crews

Apollo Crews by Bronson Reed

Riddick Moss by Matt Riddle

Johnny Gargano by Matt Riddle

Matt Riddle by Bronson Reed

Ricochet and Bronson Reed by Mustafa Ali

Becky Lynch Addresses Trish Stratus On RAW

Becky Lynch came out to the arena. She addressed her recent feud with Trish Stratus and talked about it. She said that Trish was the best in the business at a point but she was beyond her prime and her time was up. She claimed to take her Revenge at Night of Champions making this dream match official.

Match 3 – Dominik Mysterio defeated Xavier Woods

This match on RAW was booked for around seven minutes and it was a pretty entertaining match. It was a classic example of a babyface versus heel match where the face dominated the most part but the heel finally earned a cheeky victory at the end. Rhea Ripley was outside of the ring who kept on assisting Dominik throughout the match.

Before the start of the match, Dominik cut a short promote addressing Xavier Woods and the reaction of the fans was extremely loud. The fans just loved boo Dominik. It is really difficult to remember the last heel in WWE to get such negative reaction from the fans. Dominik pinned Woods with a Roll Up as Rhea assisted her from outside.

Match 4 – Indus Sher defeated Enhancement Talents

Next up on RAW was the main roster debut of the Indus Sher. Veer had been a regular name on the main roster just last year, but this was the actual debut of Sanga in the main roster. About the match it was a complete squash and a very easy win for the Indus Sher on their debut. Good to see these Indian wrestlers having such dominant victory in the main roster.

Jinder Mahal was the manager for this side in this match. The way this match was booked, it looks like WWE has a big plans for The Indus Sher. They can definitely be an excellent edition in the Tag Team division of WWE. We seriously hope WWE now split the Tag Team Championships so that more teams like the Indus Sher get opportunities.