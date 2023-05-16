Next on RAW, the American Nightmare Cody Rhodes came out to the arena for the next segment of the night. He cut a short promo on his upcoming match with Brock Lesnar at Night of Champions. And just like every time he cut a firy promo tonight again. He is simply one of the best on the mic today.

He talked about his upcoming match with Brock Lesnar at Night of Champions and he claimed that Brock Lesnar might have been the best for a long time but he is not the best anymore. He might have been still better than 99.9% of the wrestlers in WWE, but not better than Cody Rhodes. At the end he said that he was not the best anymore, he was simply on his way.

WWE RAW 15.05.2023 Results Part 3, Cody Rhodes Promo, Judgment Day Vs. Sami & KO

Match 5 – Raquel Rodriguez defeated Chelsea Green

This match was booked for less than three minutes and it was a pretty easy victory for one half of the Tag Team Champion. Chelsea Green had her own moments but it was not enough to put Raquel Rodriguez down. Rodriguez pinned Green with the Tejana Bomb finisher.

One thing is still not clear, if they want to make their Tag Team Championship match a little bit more exciting, these matches should not go like this. There is no issue with Chelsea Green losing the match but at least she could get a little stronger booking. Or maybe the match could have gone to disqualification. This is why the Tag Team Championship division of the women is still terrible.

Raquel Rodriguez Got Attacked By Ronda Rousey And Shayna Baszler After Her Match On RAW

After the match, when Raquel Rodriguez was celebrating her victory on the entrance ramp, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler made a shocking attack on the Tag Team Champion and beat her down. Clearly they are going to challenge for the Tag Team titles, and maybe the match would take place at Night of Champions.

Highlights of a backstage interview of Seth Rollins that was conducted by Corey Graves was shown where he talked about his upcoming World Heavyweight Championship match at Night of Champions. Throughout the night they promoted Seth Rollins, but there was no promotion for AJ Styles. Aren’t they making this match more predictable like this?

Match 6 – The Judgment Day defeated Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens in a non title match

This was the main event of the night and it was undoutedly the best match of the night. Both teams were on top of their games and it was a perfect face vs heel Tag Team match. The match went for a stunning 14 minutes and this match could easily fit into any ple.

At the end of the match, when the Tag Team Champions were getting the control of the match, The Imperium was seen standing outside of the ring and they created a distraction for the referee which helped Finn Balor to capitalize with a Coup De Grace on Sami Zayn and pin him.

After the match, Paul Heyman was seen standing on the entrance ramp. This was the really big victory for Judgement Day especially for Finn Balor. Maybe they are trying to build him as a potential a thread for the World Heavyweight Championship. The Judgment Day celebrated inside the ring as this week’s RAW went off air.