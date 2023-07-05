Last Monday WWE produced another average show of RAW with a couple of really good matches and they also teased a potential big feud that would definitely headline the show in the near future. This potential feud can lead up to a future World Heavyweight Championship clash as well.

Here we are talking about the upcoming feud between Finn Balor and Damian Priest. This feud is definitely happening in some point of the future. They are teasing it from quite a time but last night things got a little more heated up. It looks like the feud can break at any time, maybe next week.

WWE RAW – Clash of Titans: Big Main Event Feud Sends Shockwaves Through the Industry

Last Saturday at Money in the Bank PLE, Finn Balor challenged Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. Finn almost had the match won but Damian Priest caused a distraction for Finn which cost him the opportunity to win the World Heavyweight Championship.

This part of the story looked a little confusing. Priest obviously came out with the intention of cash in his Money in the Bank contract. But why did he need to distract Finn? It was absolute nonsense. This world heavyweight championship match is already being considered the worst match of Money in the Bank.

Finn Balor And Damian Priest Might Start A Feud

The storyline got a continuation on this week’s RAW. On the main event of last night’s show, Dominik Mysterio challenged Seth Rollins in a non title match. At the end of the match, Damian Priest entered and attacked Seth Rollins. He started beating him and at a point, he was almost certain to cash in his Money in the Bank contract.

But Finn Balor entered the ring and attacked Seth Rollins. This temporarily stopped Priest from cashing in his Money in the Bank contract. It also distracted Priest and Seth Rollins played it smart by escaping. Priest fails to cash in his contract. The duo started arguing with each other as Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley tried to make peace between the two.

Early the duo is going to have a feud in the near future. But it would be more exciting if they feud for the World Heavyweight Championship. The best way to start this feud would be, Finn Balor finally wins the World Heavyweight Championship, and Damian Priest cashes in on him. This would be the best way to start a feud between the duo.