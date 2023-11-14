WWE Raw: Drew McIntyre Joins Judgment Day Before 2023 WarGames Match

Reports were out before this week’s WWE Raw regarding Drew McIntyre joining Judgment Day in time for Survivor Series 2023 so that he could compete on behalf of Judgment Day inside the WarGames structure. That move finally came on last night’s WWE flagship show which also essentially solidified McIntyre’s heel-turn.

This week’s WWE Raw kicked off with Cody Rhodes’ team trying to be on the same page ahead of the WarGames Match. The Judgment Day interrupted and said they are like a family while the other team isn’t. Seth Rollins and Sami Zayn then challenged Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh to a tag team match.

Reason Roman Reigns Will Be Missing WWE Survivor Series 2023 PLE

Eventually, that match went on to become the first match on WWE Raw where the World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins & Sami Zayn defeated Dominik Mysterio & JD McDonagh via DQ due to interferences.

A brawl then broke out between two of the WarGames teams after which WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce came out and announced that everyone involved in WarGames is banned from the arena for the main event of the night to be contested for Tag Team Championship.

Randy Orton’s 20-Year Streak On The Line At WWE Survivor Series 2023

WWE Raw: Drew McIntyre cost Uso and Cody the tag team titles

Judgment Day (Finn Balor and Mr. Money in the Bank Damian Priest) defeated Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso to retain the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. This occurred after Drew McIntyre interfered and laid out Jey with a Claymore Kick when the referee wasn’t watching. Before WWE Raw went off the air, McIntyre joined forces with Judgment Day by shaking hands with the Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley. An alignment between Drew McIntyre and Rhea Ripley has been teased for weeks and the alliance was thereby formed last night.

Following this move on WWE Raw, previous reports from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter should become true where WWE will make a change to the Men’s WarGames match set for Survivor Series 2023 and add Drew McIntyre to Judgment Day’s side. Now that his long-rumored heel turn has come to fruition, a rumored name will be added to the babyface side.

Fightful Select gave info on the possible fifth member of the babyface team and stated that as of a few months ago, this mystery figure was supposed to be the returning Randy Orton. It was also noted that plans could change at Survivor Series 2023 but for the time being, the storyline on WWE Raw is moving in this direction.