Reason Roman Reigns Will Be Missing WWE Survivor Series 2023 PLE

Roman Reigns has picked up the trend of working in only a limited number of WWE shows starting from last year. It started once he captured both the WWE and Universal Championship at Wrestlemania 38. But to date, he hasn’t missed any one of the Big-Four WWE Premium Live Events which won’t be the case at Survivor Series 2023.

Last month, The Wrestling Observer Newsletter gave this breaking news which must have made the fans in Chicago upset. Roman Reigns was never advertised for Survivor Series 2023 and it would mark the first time that he’d miss one of the “big four” PLEs since he claimed the Universal Title back in 2020.

Triple H didn’t want Roman Reigns to get attention for Survivor Series

WWFOldSchool noted in a report that Roman Reigns missing Survivor Series 2023 is not his decision, but rather a decision that’s made by WWE’s Chief Content Officer Triple H. The main eventer’s title defenses remain the most-talked aspect of any PLE that he remains a part of. For a one-off occasion, Triple H wants this year’s Survivor Series to be remembered for one man and that’s Randy Orton.

The Viper Orton has been out of action with an injury since May 2022 and he’s reportedly set to return at this Chicago PLE on November 25th. Recent reports also claimed that he’s scheduled to be the fifth and final babyface member in the WarGames Match already confirmed for the show.

Roman Reigns will next appear at Royal Rumble 2024

That being said, Crown Jewel marked Roman Reigns’ final wrestling match of this year and he will next be seen performing at Royal Rumble 2024 in January. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer remarked that The Head of the Table not working Survivor Series shows how much leverage he has in WWE as he is entitled to miss one of WWE’s “Big 4” pay-per-view events despite being a dual champion,

“It’s funny because you look at WWE and everything and go, ‘the wrestlers don’t have leverage,’ but obviously he has leverage, because he’s — I mean it’s one thing to do less days like a Randy Orton schedule, or a Bryan Danielson schedule like they offered to keep him, but it wasn’t like they were turning down pay-per-view dates.” (transcription by Ringside News)

