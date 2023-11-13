Randy Orton’s 20-Year Streak On The Line At WWE Survivor Series 2023

Randy Orton has been a WWE Lifer but he didn’t ever have this long hiatus in his career like the one he’s having, right now. It’s been more than one and half years that we have last seen him on WWE programming and if the absence continues through Survivor Series then he will break his long-going streak in WWE premium live events.

Reports in the summer previously noted that Randy Orton has been training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida for his return but that’s yet to happen. If does end up competing at Survivor Series which is the last WWE PLE of 2023 then he’ll continue his 20-year streak of having at least 1 PPV/PLE match every year since 2003.

More On John Cena’s WWE Future After Latest Surgeries Following 2023 Run

There’s no confirmation on whether WWE has plans in place for this mega return at Survivor Series but the latest reports did affirm that he could be a part of the 2023 WarGames Match, Men’s version.

WWE Smackdown: Big Babyface Turn Expected Around Survivor Series 2023

Randy Orton speculated to be part of the WarGames match at Survivor Series

According to the previous reports in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE will make a change to the Men’s WarGames match set for Survivor Series 2023 and add Drew McIntyre to Judgment Day’s side. This will also complete his long-rumored heel turn. In return, a babyface star will also be added to the babyface side, a name that was yet to be disclosed.

WWE’s Perception Changes About CM Punk’s Return At Survivor Series 2023

It was further reported by Fightful Select that a fifth member will have to be selected for the babyface team and this mystery babyface figure was supposed to be the returning Randy Orton for a long time. It was also noted that plans could change at Survivor Series 2023 which still keeps the option open for a CM Punk return,

“McIntyre has been planned for the heel/Judgment Day side of things, making it a 5-man team. The plan since this summer for the babyface side was a returning Randy Orton, with the reveal tentatively planned before the day of the show as to avoid any CM Punk speculation.”

Randy Orton was last seen on WWE TV during the May 20, 2022 episode of SmackDown. On that night, he and Matt Riddle lost the RAW Tag Team Championship to The Usos in a Championship Unification Match. The Viper was then sidelined due to a back injury and he’s reportedly returning to action against the doctor’s advice.

Tiffany Stratton Reveals Top Superstar Innovated Barbie Doll Spot From WWE No Mercy 2023