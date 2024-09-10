After enjoying a decent stint as a member of the NXT roster, Kiana James arrived on WWE Raw, in the post-Draft era. Going by her first few appearances, she was supposed to make a splash on the main roster and take the next big step on the mainstay scene. However, the situation has since changed and there are doubts about her overall status with the company amid a lengthy hiatus.

PWInsider reported on Monday that Kiana James is out of action with a leg injury and that’s the reason behind her absence on WWE Raw in recent months. According to the report, she is slated to be out of action for “upwards of six months” which should appear as a big block in her mission to move in the upward direction on the red brand.

WWE Raw: Natalya Neidhart Returns To TV On September 9 Episode

Earlier on Monday, PWInsider also reported that Kiana James had been moved from the internal active WWE Raw roster to their miscellaneous section. This further led to the rumors of her getting removed from the WWE banner but no confirmation has since been received. Just a few days before, Odyssey Jones was first removed and then released from the WWE.

Ronda Rousey Left “Nothing But Great” Experiences In WWE Working With Liv Morgan

Kiana James had a brief stint on WWE Raw before disappearing

As mentioned above, Kiana James arrived on WWE Raw during the WWE Draft, this Spring. However, WWE would only utilize her for some sporadic appearances before she disappeared from TV altogether as the summer approached. Her fanbase mostly still from the NXT side was hoping to see her again, soon but they might have to wait a little bit more if not longer.

Kiana James has not been on WWE Raw since June when she lost a three-way Money in the Bank qualifying match that also involved Zelina Vega and the eventual winner IYO SKY. After arriving on the 2024 WWE Draft, she retained her moniker from NXT, and then in her debut match on the show, she defeated Natalya which to date remains the best accolade of her career.

Before coming to WWE Raw, Kiana James was with the NXT brand starting in 2022. After a feud with Fallon Henley, she also briefly held the NXT Tag Team titles with her. She also feuded with Becky Lynch and Roxanne Perez during her time in NXT.