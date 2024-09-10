Proving the rumors true, Natalya Neidhart made her much-awaited return on TV during the latest episode of WWE Raw. Emanating from the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, last night marked a homecoming for the veteran WWE Superstar who also started a new stint with the WWE under a brand-new contract.

As predicted in earlier reports, Natalya Neidhart appeared to be the mystery partner for Zelina Vega & Lyra Valkyria in a trios match on WWE Raw and she also scored the win for her side against Pure Fusion Collective’s Zoey Stark, Sonya Deville, and Shayna Baszler in the match.

This exciting match was set up on last week’s episode of WWE Raw where Shayna Baszler defeated Vega in singles action, after which her cohorts Zoey Stark and Sonya Deville attacked Vega until Valkyria ran out to make the save. In the match, Stark’s partners attempted to make the save for her but they had to tap out while Stark also tapped out to Natalya Neidhart to digest the pinfall loss.

Natalya Neidhart returned to WWE Raw after a three-month-long hiatus

This week’s WWE Raw marked the first time that Natalya Neidhart wrestled a match on TV since June 3 when she suffered a loss to Kiana James in James in the latter’s Raw debut. The next night, she would wrestle Izzi Dame on WWE NXT which marked her last match before Monday’s return.

For the time being, James has been reported to be sidelined from the WWE Raw roster due to an injury and she has only wrestled once since the June 3 episode. Apart from competing in her return match, Natalya Neidhart was also seen in a backstage segment with Bret Hart, who congratulated her on her return and the win.

Natalya Neidhart reportedly signed a contract with the WWE and she will be staying under the new TKO-owned banner for the foreseeable future since the deal spans multiple years. However, it appears that didn’t return on the road yet as she was yet to be offered a suitable storyline until the latest episode of WWE Raw. There’s no update on whether she will continue to feature in this ongoing angle on the show upon return.