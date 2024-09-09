Ronda Rousey’s hatred toward the WWE knows no bounds since leaving the company last year’s summer at a point when she was going through a low in her career. During the Vince McMahon-era of the company, she didn’t have the opportunity to work with a positive mind which made things extremely hard for her.

Down the road, Ronda Rousey vented out frustrations on the former regime and even went on a profane rant on multiple occasions about how Vince McMahon and Co. held her back, mostly after her return to the WWE in 2022. Those comments weren’t fully supported as many thought that she was being ungrateful to the brand that pushed her to the moon during her initial run.

Liv Morgan won two championships against Ronda Rousey

Liv Morgan is one of the top female superstars of the current WWE roster who has nothing but great things to offer to Ronda Rousey, however. She won her first championship in the WWE at WWE Money in the Bank 2022 when she cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase to defeat the Baddest Woman on the Planet, winning the WWE SmackDown Women’s Title in the process.

Speaking on The Happy Hour, Liv reflected on her time working with Ronda Rousey, and she has nothing but to offer some positive updates about the former UFC champion despite the controversies surrounding her,

“I had a great experience working with Ronda. I really did. We got along really well. We worked together well creatively. I have nothing but great things about my experience working with her.”

There was a point when Liv ended up becoming the first WWE Superstar to have pinned Ronda Rousey on two consecutive occasions. After winning the blue brand women’s title at MITB, the two squared off in a rematch at Summerslam where Morgan again retained controversially.

The two stars crossed paths again in 2023 as Liv teamed up with Raquel Rodriguez to challenge Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles at Money in the Bank 2023. Liv and Raquel went on to win the gold from the two UFC besties after Baszler turned on Rousey by the end of the match.