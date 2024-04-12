It’s been months that speculations are on regarding Drew McIntyre’s WWE contract status which kept things uncertain for him heading into Wrestlemania 40. But in and out of the PLE, there have been notable developments in his career, including winning and subsequently dropping the World Heavyweight Title. Going by the ongoing storyline developments, he will be featured in the main event scene in the foreseeable future.

Additionally, a major event in Scotland has been announced which genuinely raises more concern about Drew McIntyre’s contract status with WWE. As of this writing, no positive update is available on the situation while the expectation is that he will stay with the company.

According to sources via Fightful Select close to him, Drew McIntyre remains without a new contract with WWE. However, under the new regime supervised by Triple H and Co., this situation isn’t considered alarming. The new management is taking their time before confirming the new deals and hence, it doesn’t mean that they have any kind of animosity toward the multi-time champion.

It was further noted that each contract negotiation will vary, and while there are plans for Drew McIntyre within the company, there’s no immediate cause for concern regarding his contract status. The recent involvements have him in a feud with CM Punk that should produce future top matches and this aspect underscores WWE’s intentions to keep him onboard.

Drew McIntyre’s contract is to expire within a few months

In the original scenario, Drew McIntyre’s contract was set to expire before WWE WrestleMania XL, but additional time was given to the deal due to the time he missed due to injury reasons. Currently, the contract is assumed to conclude within the next few months. The top star has shown confidence in his ability to thrive outside of the company if it doesn’t retain him, after all.

Addressing the uncertainty around his contract, Drew McIntyre revealed on The Ringer’s Masked Men Show that he wasn’t going to say anything. However, he did mention that he wanted to have some fun around this scenario and that the fans would not stop seeing him competing inside the squared circle,

“It’s very important to me, having a new contract. It’s been talked about for a very long time on the internet. I’m not the only one whose contract comes up every few years or whatever, but you would think it, reading the internet. There is nothing I can say right now. I can say that I’m having fun. I can say that I intend to continue having fun and I’m in my prime.”