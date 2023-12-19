WWE Raw: Judgment Day Loses One Member On December 18 Episode

Things were interesting for Judgment Day on the latest episode of WWE Raw where they competed in the main event while defending the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles. Furthermore, an interesting scenario was presented in the opener of the show that caused one member of them to get trimmed out of the faction.

Judgment Day kicked off WWE Raw and they were interrupted by R-Truth. Truth remembered that he got a beatdown by the heel faction, last week but it was his initiation. He proposed settling the issues of the two sides in a Miracle on 34th Street Fight. Truth also suggested that this match would be a Loser Leaves Judgment Day Match, which the faction didn’t appreciate much. But Damian Priest entertained the idea to keep the match underway.

In the opening match of WWE Raw, R-Truth defeated JD McDonagh in a Miracle on the 34th Street Fight. McDonagh was in control of the match and he took Truth on top of the ropes. Truth countered and set McDonagh through a table to get the pinfall win. As a result, McDonagh can no longer associate himself with the Judgment Day.

WWE Raw: Judgment Day retained tag titles in the main event

Later the night, Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest considered JD McDonagh to be a part of Judgment Day even after the loss. Then in the main event of WWE Raw, Judgment Day was out again where Finn Balor and Mr. Money in the Bank Damian Priest defeated The Creed Brothers to retain the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships.

Rhea Ripley attacked Ivy Nile during this match at ringside, but Ivy countered and took the champion out. The match finish was controversial, as it looked like Julius Creed kicked out. The Creeds were able to hit the Brutus Ball on Priest, but Balor hit his Coup De Grace, breaking up the pin attempt. Priest hit Julius with South of Heaven for the final pinfall but it seems Julius didn’t lose fair and square.

This match on WWE Raw was the first shot at main roster gold for The Creeds Brothers who were tag team champions in NXT. They earned their shot at the titles by winning a Tag Team Turmoil Match, last month by defeating The New Day, Indus Sher, DIY, Imperium, and Alpha Academy.