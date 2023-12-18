A New Tribal Chief Planned For The Bloodline During Post WWE Wrestlemania 40 Season

Roman Reigns has been ruling the yard on WWE Smackdown with an iron fist over the past three years and more. For the entire time, he has the Universal Championship around his shoulder to become The Tribal Chief of the WWE. If recent reports are any indications then the champion status is going to be removed from him within a few months as a new entity will take things over for The Bloodline.

During the latest episode of WWE Smackdown, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns declared Solo Sikoa as the Tribal Heir which keeps him in the front-runner’s spot to take over The Bloodline. This is why it was mentioned that in the current Tribal Chief’s absence, Solo will play the responsibility of running things for the heel faction.

WWE Wrestlemania 40: Latest Update On The Rock Vs. Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns dropping WWE Title at Wrestlemania 40?

As per a report from WWFOldSchool, this was a significant storyline moment, which will come into play after WrestleMania 40. Plans around this angle were also revealed where Roman Reigns is slated to drop the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 40 – Night Two and then go into a long hiatus. This makes sense as he isn’t being advertised for events like Backlash or Bash in Berlin around this period.

WWE Smackdown: Spoilers From December 22 Taped Edition For This Week

Solo Sikoa to replace Roman Reigns as Tribal Chief after Wrestlemania 40

It was further notified that during Roman Reigns’ hiatus, Solo Sikoa will take over The Bloodline as the new Tribal Chief of the WWE. This was also the reason why Solo received a clean, and dominant victory over John Cena at Crown Jewel. WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H sees big things in the current Enforcer of The Bloodline and he’s certainly set to receive a mega push, down the road.

After an almost 45-day hiatus, Roman Reigns returned on the December 15 episode of WWE Smackdown where the likes of Randy Orton, AJ Styles, and LA Knight were gunning for his title. As revealed in the spoilers for the next episode of Smackdown, the general manager announced that the Triple Threat match between AJ Styles Randy Orton, and LA Knight will take place at “New Year’s Revolution” special episode on January 5, 2024. The winner of that triple threat will get a shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble 2024.

CM Punk – Seth Rollins WWE Feud To Be Affected By The Latter’s True Feelings