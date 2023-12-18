WWE Smackdown: Huge Main Event Confirmed For New Year’s Revolution 2024

Roman Reigns returned on this past episode of WWE Smackdown and a number of superstars were seemingly gunning for his title. It appears that WWE would be fair to each one of them by giving them a chance to earn a shot at the undisputed title held by The Tribal Chief. Furthermore, this match will go down on a very special night.

Reports were already out in the recent past about how the new contender for the undisputed WWE Universal Title will be determined. A big match pitting three top superstars from WWE Smackdown has now been set. Plus, for this matchup, WWE is also bringing back the defunct pay-per-view concept named New Year’s Revolution.

WWE Smackdown December 22nd edition has already been taped last Friday. As seen on the taping, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, and LA Knight entered the scene to make their claim for a match against Roman Reigns. The three made the scene chaotic and led the general manager Nick Aldis to come out and take his stand on the situation.

The WWE Smackdown General Manager then announced that the only way to decide who first gets a shot at Roman Reigns is to by having a Triple Threat match between AJ Styles Randy Orton and LA Knight at “New Year’s Revolution” special episode on January 5, 2024. The winner of that triple threat will get a shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble 2024.

WWE Smackdown: New Year’s Revolution heading to Canada in 2024

With that, the “New Year’s Revolution” gimmick is returning to television after 17 years for a special edition of WWE Smackdown. The company previously organized three New Year’s Revolution events, from 2005 to 2007. The inaugural event featured a headline bout with Triple H, Batista, Randy Orton, Chris Jericho, Chris Benoit, and Edge competing in an Elimination Chamber match for the vacant World Heavyweight Championship.

In the second edition, John Cena defended the WWE Championship against Carlito, Chris Masters, Kane, Kurt Angle, and Shawn Michaels in another Elimination Chamber match. It was on that night Edge had the first-ever Money in the Bank cash-in to make history.

The returning New Year’s Revolution edition will take place for the WWE SmackDown brand in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. This is the second time this event will be happening outside the United States as the inaugural show in 2005 took place in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Speaking of Puerto Rico, WWE hosted Backlash in the country earlier this year in May.