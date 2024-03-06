WWE Raw: Rhea Ripley Wants To Share The Ring With CM Punk

Rhea Ripley is one of the handpicked names to have climbed the wall in the WWE and made it to the absolute top for such a long time. She always had the potential to carry the women’s division and she’s essentially doing it on Raw. After clinching all the gold that NXT and NXT UK divisions had to offer, she arrived on the main roster in style and won the championship gold at Wrestlemania 39.

The on-screen character that Rhea Ripley plays isn’t a scared heel but rather she’s someone who fears no one whether it be a man or woman. Therefore, it comes as no surprise that she wants to square off against CM Punk in the future.

During her time with the Judgment Day, the Women’s World Champion had been feuding with men on both Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown. As a result, names like Akira Tozawa, Luke Gallows, Kevin Owens, and more have suffered assaults at her hands. The question is whether the former Straight Edge Leader will join the league.

Rhea Ripley names three of her favorite wrestlers

While speaking in an interview with the BWGS Pod, Rhea Ripley expressed her desire to compete against CM Pun in the ring. The champion also mentioned that her top three favorites in wrestling while growing up were Triple H, The Miz, and Punk.

”So my three favorites growing up were Triple H, which is wild because he’s my boss. The other one was The Miz. I absolutely love The Miz and the third one was CM Punk. So, I don’t know (which one of them I’d wrestle in their prime). It’s hard because they’ve all had such amazing careers and they’ve had such amazing milestones. For me, I feel like I still have so much to go. I feel like right now, I’m at a very good moment.”

Moving on in the conversation, Rhea Ripley was further asked if there was anybody particular that she would like to share the ring with, that answer was CM Punk. From the fiery promos to his in-ring skills as well as the overall impact on the industry, Punk was that name mentioned who would eventually elevate her to the next level of her career,

”I would like to face Punk (Ripley said after it was mentioned that the match is still a possibility). Especially with the way that he did his promos and the way that he just did everything. It was always entertaining and I feel like if I were to step into a storyline with any of the three, I would learn so much and it would definitely help skyrocket Rhea Ripley to the next level sort of thing.”

For the time being, CM Punk remains out of action, and that includes Wrestlemania 40. On the flip side, Rhea Ripley will defend her Women’s World Championship against Becky Lynch at the biggest PLE of the year.